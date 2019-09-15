Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Exponent, Inc.    EXPO

EXPONENT, INC.

(EXPO)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 09/13 04:00:00 pm
69.92 USD   +0.01%
09:07pEXPONENT : Arkansas Trucking Seminar
PU
09:07pEXPONENT : Gastech Exhibition and Conference
PU
09/05EXPONENT, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Exponent : Arkansas Trucking Seminar

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/15/2019 | 09:07pm EDT
The Wales Comstock will host its annual Arkansas Trucking Seminar on September 17-19, in Rogers, Arkansas. The Arkansas Trucking focuses on educating and networking trucking and transportation stakeholders concerning litigation and business practices which affect the industry. Drawing on shared resources and experiences, The Arkansas Trucking offers a unique opportunity to learn from one another in a casual environment.

John D. Struble, principal at Exponent, Cleve Bare, P.E., principal engineer at Exponent, David M. Cades, Ph.D., principal scientist at Exponent, Daniel A. Fittanto, P.E., principal engineer at Exponent, and Ian C. Campbell, Ph.D., P.E., senior engineer at Exponent, will be in attendance.

Exponent is a proud sponsor of the Arkansas Trucking Seminar.

For more information, click here.

Disclaimer

Exponent Inc. published this content on 17 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2019 01:06:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EXPONENT, INC.
09:07pEXPONENT : Arkansas Trucking Seminar
PU
09:07pEXPONENT : Gastech Exhibition and Conference
PU
09/05EXPONENT, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
09/01EXPONENT : OACTA Foundation 11th Annual Golf Outing
PU
08/26Exponent to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
GL
08/02EXPONENT : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resul..
AQ
07/23EXPONENT : Security, Privacy, and Accessibility Panel
PU
07/23SOCIETY OF CONSTRUCTION LAW &NDASH; : New England Region Breakfast Panel
PU
07/22EXPONENT : NEWIEE 2019 Women Shaping the Agenda
PU
07/22EXPONENT : DRI Women in the Law Greet & Garden Event
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 386 M
EBIT 2019 85,3 M
Net income 2019 78,8 M
Finance 2019 238 M
Yield 2019 0,86%
P/E ratio 2019 47,8x
P/E ratio 2020 44,2x
EV / Sales2019 8,79x
EV / Sales2020 8,02x
Capitalization 3 630 M
Chart EXPONENT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Exponent, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXPONENT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 68,80  $
Last Close Price 69,92  $
Spread / Highest target 8,70%
Spread / Average Target -1,60%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Catherine Ford Corrigan President & Chief Executive Officer
Paul R. Johnston Executive Chairman
Richard L. Schlenker CFO, Secretary, Principal Accounting Officer & EVP
Subbaiah V. Malladi Chief Technical Officer & Principal Engineer
John B. Shoven Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EXPONENT, INC.37.88%3 630
CINTAS CORPORATION46.84%25 282
TELEPERFORMANCE36.89%12 396
EDENRED32.14%11 432
BUREAU VERITAS SA23.63%10 883
INTERTEK GROUP12.08%10 781
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group