EXPONENT, INC. (EXPO)
Exponent : Association for the Advancement of Automotive Medicine 62nd Annual Conference

10/06/2018 | 02:33am CEST
Exponent staff will be presenting at the Association for the Advancement of Automotive Medicine (AAAM) 62nd Annual Conference. The event will be held October 7-10, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee.

The Association for the Advancement of Automotive Medicine (AAAM) is a global multi-disciplinary professional organization dedicated to saving lives and eliminating road traffic injuries. The conference will focus on the areas of the 'Haddon Matrix': pre-crash, crash and post-crash related research, as well as delve into an advanced exploration of topics around eliminating road traffic injuries worldwide.

Dr. Amy Courtney, a Manager in Exponent's Biomechanics practice, will be presenting a paper titled, 'Risk of concussion due to head acceleration in rear impact sled tests of passenger automobile seats,' co-authored by Exponent consultants Ian Campbell and Stephanie Pasquesi

For more information, please see the event website.

Disclaimer

Exponent Inc. published this content on 07 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2018 00:32:02 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 378 M
EBIT 2018 79,1 M
Net income 2018 68,4 M
Finance 2018 226 M
Yield 2018 1,03%
P/E ratio 2018 40,12
P/E ratio 2019 36,62
EV / Sales 2018 6,49x
EV / Sales 2019 5,90x
Capitalization 2 680 M
Technical analysis trends EXPONENT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 55,8 $
Spread / Average Target 8,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Catherine Ford Corrigan President & Chief Executive Officer
Paul R. Johnston Executive Chairman
Richard L. Schlenker CFO, Secretary, Principal Accounting Officer & EVP
Subbaiah V. Malladi Chief Technical Officer & Principal Engineer
John B. Shoven Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EXPONENT, INC.44.87%2 680
WORLDPAY INC7.04%31 015
CINTAS CORPORATION25.06%21 183
UNITED RENTALS-5.07%13 504
LG CORP--.--%11 169
TELEPERFORMANCE33.86%10 786
