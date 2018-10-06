Exponent : Association for the Advancement of Automotive Medicine 62nd Annual Conference

Exponent staff will be presenting at the Association for the Advancement of Automotive Medicine (AAAM) 62nd Annual Conference. The event will be held October 7-10, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee.

The Association for the Advancement of Automotive Medicine (AAAM) is a global multi-disciplinary professional organization dedicated to saving lives and eliminating road traffic injuries. The conference will focus on the areas of the 'Haddon Matrix': pre-crash, crash and post-crash related research, as well as delve into an advanced exploration of topics around eliminating road traffic injuries worldwide.

Dr. Amy Courtney, a Manager in Exponent's Biomechanics practice, will be presenting a paper titled, 'Risk of concussion due to head acceleration in rear impact sled tests of passenger automobile seats,' co-authored by Exponent consultants Ian Campbell and Stephanie Pasquesi

For more information, please see the event website.

