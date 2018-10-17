Exponent : Biocides Efficacy Training Course

Exponent consultants David Dillon and Eva Perendreu-Mata from Exponent International, will be giving a comprehensive and practical introduction to the efficacy of biocidal products in a new one-day training course. The course will be given October 18, 2018 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

This course is aimed at the non-expert and is designed to provide a detailed overview and examination of the efficacy requirements under the BPR (information/data requirements, methodology, expected performance norms) and available guidance in a regulatory context. The course will also take an in-depth look at claim substantiation for biocidal products in Pest Control and Disinfection.

For more information and to register, please see the event website.

