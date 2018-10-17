Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Exponent, Inc.    EXPO

EXPONENT, INC. (EXPO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Exponent : Biocides Efficacy Training Course

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/17/2018 | 02:13am CEST
Exponent consultants David Dillon and Eva Perendreu-Mata from Exponent International, will be giving a comprehensive and practical introduction to the efficacy of biocidal products in a new one-day training course. The course will be given October 18, 2018 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

This course is aimed at the non-expert and is designed to provide a detailed overview and examination of the efficacy requirements under the BPR (information/data requirements, methodology, expected performance norms) and available guidance in a regulatory context. The course will also take an in-depth look at claim substantiation for biocidal products in Pest Control and Disinfection.

For more information and to register, please see the event website.

Disclaimer

Exponent Inc. published this content on 18 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2018 00:12:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EXPONENT, INC.
02:13aEXPONENT : Biocides Efficacy Training Course
PU
10/14EXPONENT : Industrial Fabrics Association International (IFAI) Expo
PU
10/13EXPONENT : Materials Science & Technology 2018 Conference
PU
10/09EXPONENT : EFSA Residue Definition Guidance Training Workshop
PU
10/09EXPONENT : International Society of Orthopaedic Surgery and Traumatology
PU
10/06EXPONENT : Association for the Advancement of Automotive Medicine 62nd Annual Co..
PU
10/02Exponent to Announce Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2018 Results and Host Quart..
GL
10/01WEBINAR &NDASH; AUTONOMOUS VEHICLES : The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly
PU
09/25EXPONENT : North American Spine Society (NASS) 33rd Annual Meeting
PU
09/23EXPONENT : ASME International Pipeline Conference
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/06Jacobs Engineering +7% after strong earnings, sales and guidance 
07/20Exponent down 4.3% post Q2 results 
07/19Exponent, Inc. (EXPO) CEO Catherine Corrigan on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Ca.. 
07/19Exponent declares $0.13 dividend 
07/19Exponent beats by $0.03, beats on revenue 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 378 M
EBIT 2018 79,1 M
Net income 2018 69,3 M
Finance 2018 226 M
Yield 2018 1,11%
P/E ratio 2018 37,06
P/E ratio 2019 33,94
EV / Sales 2018 6,02x
EV / Sales 2019 5,46x
Capitalization 2 501 M
Chart EXPONENT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Exponent, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXPONENT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 56,8 $
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Catherine Ford Corrigan President & Chief Executive Officer
Paul R. Johnston Executive Chairman
Richard L. Schlenker CFO, Secretary, Principal Accounting Officer & EVP
Subbaiah V. Malladi Chief Technical Officer & Principal Engineer
John B. Shoven Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EXPONENT, INC.35.19%2 501
WORLDPAY INC7.04%29 598
CINTAS CORPORATION18.33%19 986
UNITED RENTALS-19.95%11 409
LG CORP--.--%10 163
TELEPERFORMANCE22.81%9 807
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.