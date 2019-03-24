Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Exponent, Inc.    EXPO

EXPONENT, INC.

(EXPO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 03/22 04:00:00 pm
56.85 USD   -1.54%
08:20pEXPONENT : Biocides Efficacy Training Course
PU
03/12MASSDLA-MBA-BBA YOUNG LAWYERS DIVISIONS EVENT : Survive & Thrive
PU
03/07EXPONENT, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Exponent : Biocides Efficacy Training Course

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/24/2019 | 08:20pm EDT

Join Exponent experts as they present Biocides Efficacy Training CourseThe course will address the introduction to efficacy requirements under the BPR, overview of available guidance for efficacy, deep dive into efficacy and claim substantiation for PT18 & PT19 products, deep dive into efficacy and claim substantiation for disinfectant products (PTs 1-4), as well as the evaluation of disinfection efficacy in drinking water (PT5).

Dr. David Dillon, Senior Managing Scientist, and Ms. Eva Perendreu-Mata, Senior Scientist, in Exponent's Chemical Regulation & Food Safety practice will be the leading trainers of the Biocides Efficacy Training Course.
To book your spot or for more information, please see the event website.

Disclaimer

Exponent Inc. published this content on 26 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2019 00:19:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EXPONENT, INC.
08:20pEXPONENT : Biocides Efficacy Training Course
PU
03/12MASSDLA-MBA-BBA YOUNG LAWYERS DIVISI : Survive & Thrive
PU
03/07EXPONENT, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/03EXPONENT : 2019 Emerging Issues in Motor Vehicle Product Liability Litigation Co..
PU
02/25ATLANTA BAR ASSOCIATION : Women in the Profession Section and CLE Program
PU
02/22EXPONENT : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resul..
AQ
02/21EXPONENT : weSTEM 2019
PU
02/04EXPONENT : 2019 ORS Annual Meeting
PU
01/31EXPONENT : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
01/31EXPONENT INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disc..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 406 M
EBIT 2019 84,2 M
Net income 2019 74,8 M
Finance 2019 267 M
Yield 2019 1,02%
P/E ratio 2019 40,90
P/E ratio 2020 36,80
EV / Sales 2019 6,56x
EV / Sales 2020 6,04x
Capitalization 2 928 M
Chart EXPONENT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Exponent, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXPONENT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 56,8 $
Spread / Average Target -0,18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Catherine Ford Corrigan President & Chief Executive Officer
Paul R. Johnston Executive Chairman
Richard L. Schlenker CFO, Secretary, Principal Accounting Officer & EVP
Subbaiah V. Malladi Chief Technical Officer & Principal Engineer
John B. Shoven Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EXPONENT, INC.13.92%2 928
WORLDPAY INC44.43%34 299
CINTAS CORPORATION23.89%20 339
LG CORP--.--%12 033
EDENRED26.10%10 966
TELEPERFORMANCE16.05%10 584
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.