Exponent : CBA 5th Annual Western State Regional Summit

The 5th Annual Western State Regional Summit hosted by the Colorado Bar Association (CBA) will take place at the Steamboat Grand. Young lawyers and law students throughout the western state region will meet for three days of networking, social events, and CLEs.
Kaitlin Spak, Ph.D., P.E., managing engineer at Exponent, and Shane Kennett, Ph.D., P.E., CWI., managing engineer at Exponent, will present Selection and Preparation of Expert Witnesses in Litigation on Friday at 8:30 a.m. and The Science Behind Expert Analysis on Saturday at 9:15 a.m.
Exponent is a proud sponsor of the 5th Annual Western State Regional Summit.
