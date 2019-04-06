Log in
Exponent : CBA 5th Annual Western State Regional Summit

0
04/06/2019 | 08:33am EDT

The 5th Annual Western State Regional Summit hosted by the Colorado Bar Association (CBA) will take place at the Steamboat Grand. Young lawyers and law students throughout the western state region will meet for three days of networking, social events, and CLEs.

Kaitlin Spak, Ph.D., P.E., managing engineer at Exponent, and Shane Kennett, Ph.D., P.E., CWI., managing engineer at Exponent, will present Selection and Preparation of Expert Witnesses in Litigation on Friday at 8:30 a.m. and The Science Behind Expert Analysis on Saturday at 9:15 a.m.

Exponent is a proud sponsor of the 5th Annual Western State Regional Summit.

Disclaimer

Exponent Inc. published this content on 07 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2019 12:32:06 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 406 M
EBIT 2019 84,2 M
Net income 2019 74,8 M
Finance 2019 267 M
Yield 2019 1,03%
P/E ratio 2019 40,55
P/E ratio 2020 36,48
EV / Sales 2019 6,50x
EV / Sales 2020 5,98x
Capitalization 2 902 M
Chart EXPONENT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Exponent, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXPONENT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 56,8 $
Spread / Average Target 0,69%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Catherine Ford Corrigan President & Chief Executive Officer
Paul R. Johnston Executive Chairman
Richard L. Schlenker CFO, Secretary, Principal Accounting Officer & EVP
Subbaiah V. Malladi Chief Technical Officer & Principal Engineer
John B. Shoven Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EXPONENT, INC.11.16%2 902
WORLDPAY INC48.91%35 719
CINTAS CORPORATION22.86%21 655
LG CORP--.--%11 886
EDENRED29.03%11 114
BUREAU VERITAS23.41%10 779
