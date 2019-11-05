Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Exponent, Inc.    EXPO

EXPONENT, INC.

(EXPO)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Exponent : CBA YLS & Exponent Speed Networking Social

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/05/2019 | 07:05pm EST
The Chicago Bar Association Young Lawyers Section (CBA YLS) & Exponent will host a Speed Networking Social on November 7, from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM, in Chicago, Illinois. The CBA YLS and Exponent welcome attorneys of all levels to join us for a 'speed networking' event. Mingle and share during several fast-paced, facilitated discussions. This event is beneficial for attorneys who practice in the areas of intellectual property, transportation/aviation, personal injury, environmental, construction, arbitration and class actions/products liability, etc.

Exponent is a proud host of the CBA YLS & Exponent Speed Networking Social.

For more information, click here.

Disclaimer

Exponent Inc. published this content on 07 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2019 00:04:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EXPONENT, INC.
07:05pEXPONENT : CBA YLS & Exponent Speed Networking Social
PU
11/01EXPONENT : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resul..
AQ
10/27EXPONENT : NEWIEE Climate Change and Extreme Weather Events
PU
10/27EXPONENT : ELI 50th Anniversary Seminar
PU
10/23Exponent to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference
GL
10/21EXPONENT : CDLA Fall CLE
PU
10/20ASME VISUALIZE MED : Modeling the Future of Medicine
PU
10/18EXPONENT : 2019 Yorkshire Marathon Relay
PU
10/17EXPONENT : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/17EXPONENT INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disc..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 387 M
EBIT 2019 85,1 M
Net income 2019 80,8 M
Finance 2019 238 M
Yield 2019 0,94%
P/E ratio 2019 42,8x
P/E ratio 2020 40,0x
EV / Sales2019 7,97x
EV / Sales2020 7,23x
Capitalization 3 321 M
Chart EXPONENT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Exponent, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXPONENT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 73,80  $
Last Close Price 64,08  $
Spread / Highest target 26,4%
Spread / Average Target 15,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,44%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Catherine Ford Corrigan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul R. Johnston Chairman
Richard L. Schlenker CFO, Secretary, Principal Accounting Officer & EVP
Subbaiah V. Malladi Chief Technical Officer & Principal Engineer
John B. Shoven Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EXPONENT, INC.26.21%3 323
CINTAS CORPORATION60.56%27 916
TELEPERFORMANCE46.13%13 314
EDENRED46.68%12 768
BUREAU VERITAS SA29.19%11 443
INTERTEK GROUP PLC11.96%11 164
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group