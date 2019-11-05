Exponent : CBA YLS & Exponent Speed Networking Social

The Chicago Bar Association Young Lawyers Section (CBA YLS)
& Exponent will host a Speed Networking Social
on November 7, from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM, in Chicago, Illinois. The CBA YLS and Exponent welcome attorneys of all levels to join us for a 'speed networking' event. Mingle and share during several fast-paced, facilitated discussions. This event is beneficial for attorneys who practice in the areas of intellectual property, transportation/aviation, personal injury, environmental, construction, arbitration and class actions/products liability, etc.
Exponent is a proud host of the CBA YLS & Exponent Speed Networking Social.
