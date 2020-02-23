Log in
EXPONENT, INC.

EXPONENT, INC.

(EXPO)
Exponent : CDLA “Human Perception, Reaction & Response" CLE

02/23/2020

The Connecticut Defense Lawyers Association (CDLA) will host their 'Human Perception, Reaction & Response' CLE on February 25, in Hartford, Connecticut. This CLE will focus on when to consider human factors, how it can help in your case, and practical application and strategy in litigation and at trial.

Joseph B. Sala, Ph.D., corporate vice president, practice director & principal scientist at Exponent, will present, 'Human Perception, Reaction, and Response: When is it reasonable or unreasonable, foreseeable or unforeseeable?'.

Exponent is a proud sponsor of the CDLA 'Human Perception, Reaction & Response' CLE.

For more information, click here.

Disclaimer

Exponent Inc. published this content on 25 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2020 00:53:04 UTC
