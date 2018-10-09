Exponent : EFSA Residue Definition Guidance Training Workshop

Exponent invites you to a free training workshop on the EFSA Residue Definition Guidance.
In December 2016, the EFSA published draft guidance for the setting of residue definitions for risk assessment in the EU. The guidance introduces new technical requirements and concepts for assessing the relevance of metabolites for dietary risk assessment. The EFSA has proposed a stepwise process including genotoxicity, general toxicity and exposure assessments.
This free workshop is aimed towards, but not exclusively, regulatory managers who want to gain a greater understanding of the requirements and implications of the approaches proposed in the guidance.
The workshop will cover the following topics:
Space is limited and will be allocated on a first come first serve basis, with a maximum of two employees per organisation.
-
An overview of the guidance
-
QSAR and read-across assessment
-
Genotoxicity and general toxicity testing strategies
-
TTC exposure assessment
-
The toxicological burden and selection of a residue definition
When:
October 10, 2018
9:30-5:45pm
(lunch provided)
Where:
Exponent Industrial
Structures Kanzlerstr. 4
D-40472 Düsseldorf,
Germany
Questions and to Register:
Contact:
Dr Claire Stephenson
email: cstephenson@exponent.com
direct: +44 (0) 1423 853232
Disclaimer
Exponent Inc. published this content on 10 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2018 00:07:02 UTC