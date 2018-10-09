Exponent : EFSA Residue Definition Guidance Training Workshop

In December 2016, the EFSA published draft guidance for the setting of residue definitions for risk assessment in the EU. The guidance introduces new technical requirements and concepts for assessing the relevance of metabolites for dietary risk assessment. The EFSA has proposed a stepwise process including genotoxicity, general toxicity and exposure assessments.

This free workshop is aimed towards, but not exclusively, regulatory managers who want to gain a greater understanding of the requirements and implications of the approaches proposed in the guidance.

The workshop will cover the following topics:

An overview of the guidance

QSAR and read-across assessment

Genotoxicity and general toxicity testing strategies

TTC exposure assessment

The toxicological burden and selection of a residue definition

Space is limited and will be allocated on a first come first serve basis, with a maximum of two employees per organisation.

When:

October 10, 2018

9:30-5:45pm

(lunch provided)

Where:

Exponent Industrial

Structures Kanzlerstr. 4

D-40472 Düsseldorf,

Germany

Questions and to Register:

Contact:

Dr Claire Stephenson

email: cstephenson@exponent.com

direct: +44 (0) 1423 853232

