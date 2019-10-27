Exponent : ELI 50th Anniversary Seminar

The Environmental Law Institute (ELI)
will host their 50th Anniversary Seminar
on October 29, in Chicago, Illinois, from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM. Expert panelists will delve into a myriad of water management issues pertaining to this important resource, including the Great Lakes Compact, water rights, sustainability, and algae blooms.
William L. Goodfellow, Jr., BCES, principal scientist & practice director at Exponent, will present on panel 2, 'Algae Blooms ', Tuesday, October 29, from 3:30 PM to 5:00 PM.
