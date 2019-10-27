Log in
Exponent : ELI 50th Anniversary Seminar

0
10/27/2019 | 08:52pm EDT
The Environmental Law Institute (ELI) will host their 50th Anniversary Seminar on October 29, in Chicago, Illinois, from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM. Expert panelists will delve into a myriad of water management issues pertaining to this important resource, including the Great Lakes Compact, water rights, sustainability, and algae blooms.

William L. Goodfellow, Jr., BCES, principal scientist & practice director at Exponent, will present on panel 2, 'Algae Blooms ', Tuesday, October 29, from 3:30 PM to 5:00 PM.

For more information, click here.

Disclaimer

Exponent Inc. published this content on 29 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2019 00:51:00 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 387 M
EBIT 2019 85,1 M
Net income 2019 80,8 M
Finance 2019 238 M
Yield 2019 0,92%
P/E ratio 2019 43,5x
P/E ratio 2020 40,7x
EV / Sales2019 8,14x
EV / Sales2020 7,38x
Capitalization 3 385 M
Technical analysis trends EXPONENT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 73,80  $
Last Close Price 65,19  $
Spread / Highest target 24,3%
Spread / Average Target 13,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,29%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Catherine Ford Corrigan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul R. Johnston Chairman
Richard L. Schlenker CFO, Secretary, Principal Accounting Officer & EVP
Subbaiah V. Malladi Chief Technical Officer & Principal Engineer
John B. Shoven Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EXPONENT, INC.28.55%3 385
CINTAS CORPORATION60.93%28 187
TELEPERFORMANCE44.27%13 077
EDENRED42.63%12 051
BUREAU VERITAS SA26.16%10 905
RENTOKIL INITIAL31.11%10 493
