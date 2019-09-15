Exponent : Gastech Exhibition and Conference

will host the Gastech Exhibition & Conference on September 17-19, in Houston, Texas. Gastech has become the next generation energy event, hosting major NOCs, IOCs, integrated energy companies, global utilities, EPC contractors, shipbuilders, pipeline companies, manufacturers, technology providers and service companies all of whom play an active role in the global energy value chain.

Francesco Colella, Ph.D., P.E., CFEI, managing engineer at Exponent, will present on Jet Fire Consequence Analysis, on Wednesday, September 18, from 5:00PM-5:30PM.

Francesco Colella, Ph.D., P.E., CFEI, managing engineer at Exponent, and Antonios Vytiniotis, Ph.D., P.E., managing engineer at Exponent, will present on Lessons Learned - Investigating Failures of LNG Containment Systems, on Thursday, September 19, from 11:15AM-11:45AM.

Harri K. Kytomaa, Ph.D., P.E., CFEI, principal engineer at Exponent, Delmar R. 'Trey' Morrison, III, Ph.D., P.E., CPSP, CFEI, principal engineer at Exponent, and Ryan J. Hart, Ph.D., P.E., senior managing engineer at Exponent, will also be in attendance.

Exponent is a proud exhibitor of the Gastech Exhibition & Conference.

