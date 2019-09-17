Exponent : HKSTP 2019 Exponent Hosted Technical Seminar Series

Exponent presents 'Solving Multidisciplinary Consumer Product Development Challenges' , a one-day technical seminar series at the HKSTP 2019 Conference on September 19, in Hong Kong, China. In this seminar series, Exponent consultants will share the technical approaches and techniques that we have been leveraged to solve the most complex matters that block product launching, result in early lifetime and low-yield failures, elevate customer complaints, cause manufacturing line-downs, or prompt regulatory and compliance investigations.

Ray K. Huang, Ph.D., P.E., CFEI, office director & principal engineer at Exponent, will present, 'Trends in Multidisciplinary High-Tech Product Development', 10:00 AM to 10:20 AM.

Eddie Fok, Ph.D., senior engineer at Exponent, and Hernan G. Sanchez-Casalongue, Ph.D., managing scientist at Exponent, will present 'Managing Use of Battery Systems in Products for Consumer, Industrial, and Medical Applications', 10:20 AM to 11:00 AM.

Luan 'Cindy' Xi, Ph.D., senior managing scientist at Exponent, will present, 'Contamination and Composition Analysis in Consumer Products, Pharmaceuticals, and Biomaterials', 11:30 AM to 12:10 PM.

Qiming Zhang, Ph.D., senior engineer at Exponent, will present, 'Reliability Engineering of Consumer and Industrial Electronics: From the Design, Manufacturing to Testing', 1:00 PM to 1:40 PM.

Jessica P. Lee, Ph.D., managing scientist at Exponent, will present, 'Adhesives and Adhesion Failure Analysis in Consumer Products and Medical Devices', 1:40 PM to 2:20 PM.

Andrew M. Schultz, Ph.D., managing scientist at Exponent, and Rajasekaran Ganeshkumar, Ph.D., engineer at Exponent, will present, 'Best Engineering Practices in Use of Electronics, Displays, Surface Mount Technologies, and PCBs in Product Development', 2:40 PM to 3:20 PM.

Ray Ying-Hoi Lai, Ph.D., managing engineer at Exponent, will present 'Developing a Product Excellence Culture for an R&D Team: To Prevent Detours and Speed Up your R&D Cycle', 3:40 PM to 4:20 PM.

Eddie Fok, Ph.D., senior engineer at Exponent, and Hernan G. Sanchez-Casalongue, Ph.D., managing scientist at Exponent, will present 'Safety and Performance Monitoring of Battery Systems: Cell Level Perspective', 4:20 PM to 5:00 PM.

Exponent will host a one-day technical seminar, 'Solving Multidisciplinary Consumer Product Development Challenges', at the HKSTP 2019 Conference.