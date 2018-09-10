Exponent : ISC National Capital Region September Chapter Meeting

Dr. Brian D'Andrade, Principal Engineer in Exponent's Electrical Engineering & Computer Science practice, will be hosting the ISC² National Capital Region June Chapter Meeting on September 11, 2018 from 6-8pm EDT. The event will be held at Exponent's Washington, DC office.
The theme of these meetings is to provide monthly presentations by a well known speaker(s) in either Government and/or Private industry topics covering the (ISC)² CBK domains.
Agenda
-
Roll Call
-
Officer Reports
-
Featured Presentation
Earn 2 CPE's for Attending
For more information and to register, please see the event website.
Disclaimer
Exponent Inc. published this content on 11 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2018 00:06:08 UTC