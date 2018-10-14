Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Exponent, Inc.    EXPO

EXPONENT, INC. (EXPO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Exponent : Industrial Fabrics Association International (IFAI) Expo

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/14/2018 | 02:48am CEST
Exponent will be exhibiting at the Industrial Fabrics Association International (IFAI) Expo in Dallas, Texas October 15-18, 2018.

For close to a century, the Industrial Fabrics Association International (IFAI) Expo has been regarded as the industrial fabric industry's flagship show for commerce, networking and knowledge. Each year, more than 5,000 industry leaders attend to see new innovative products, learn from experts and network. For more than 100 years, IFAI Expo has been to go-to specialty fabrics industry forum.

Visit Exponent at Booth #2044!

For more information, please visit the event website.

Disclaimer

Exponent Inc. published this content on 15 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2018 00:47:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EXPONENT, INC.
02:48aEXPONENT : Industrial Fabrics Association International (IFAI) Expo
PU
10/13EXPONENT : Materials Science & Technology 2018 Conference
PU
10/09EXPONENT : EFSA Residue Definition Guidance Training Workshop
PU
10/09EXPONENT : International Society of Orthopaedic Surgery and Traumatology
PU
10/06EXPONENT : Association for the Advancement of Automotive Medicine 62nd Annual Co..
PU
10/02Exponent to Announce Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2018 Results and Host Quart..
GL
10/01WEBINAR &NDASH; AUTONOMOUS VEHICLES : The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly
PU
09/25EXPONENT : North American Spine Society (NASS) 33rd Annual Meeting
PU
09/23EXPONENT : ASME International Pipeline Conference
PU
09/23EXPONENT : International Symposium on Fire Investigation (ISFI) 2018
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/06Jacobs Engineering +7% after strong earnings, sales and guidance 
07/20Exponent down 4.3% post Q2 results 
07/19Exponent, Inc. (EXPO) CEO Catherine Corrigan on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Ca.. 
07/19Exponent declares $0.13 dividend 
07/19Exponent beats by $0.03, beats on revenue 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 378 M
EBIT 2018 79,1 M
Net income 2018 69,3 M
Finance 2018 226 M
Yield 2018 1,11%
P/E ratio 2018 37,03
P/E ratio 2019 33,91
EV / Sales 2018 5,98x
EV / Sales 2019 5,43x
Capitalization 2 488 M
Chart EXPONENT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Exponent, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXPONENT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 56,8 $
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Catherine Ford Corrigan President & Chief Executive Officer
Paul R. Johnston Executive Chairman
Richard L. Schlenker CFO, Secretary, Principal Accounting Officer & EVP
Subbaiah V. Malladi Chief Technical Officer & Principal Engineer
John B. Shoven Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EXPONENT, INC.35.19%2 488
WORLDPAY INC7.04%28 734
CINTAS CORPORATION19.98%19 671
UNITED RENTALS-19.80%11 572
BUREAU VERITAS-14.44%9 955
LG CORP--.--%9 941
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.