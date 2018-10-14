Exponent : Industrial Fabrics Association International (IFAI) Expo

Exponent will be exhibiting at the Industrial Fabrics Association International (IFAI) Expo in Dallas, Texas October 15-18, 2018.

For close to a century, the Industrial Fabrics Association International (IFAI) Expo has been regarded as the industrial fabric industry's flagship show for commerce, networking and knowledge. Each year, more than 5,000 industry leaders attend to see new innovative products, learn from experts and network. For more than 100 years, IFAI Expo has been to go-to specialty fabrics industry forum.

Visit Exponent at Booth #2044!

For more information, please visit the event website.

