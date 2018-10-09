Exponent : International Society of Orthopaedic Surgery and Traumatology

Exponent staff will be presenting at the International Society of Orthopaedic Surgery and Traumatology's 39th Orthopaedic World Congress. The event will be held October 10-13, 2018 in Montreal, Canada.

Dr. Steven Kurtz, Mr. Edmund Lau, and Dr. Kevin Ong will present, 'Does HA Utilization Reduce the Demand for Knee Arthroplasty.' This study found that the rate of knee arthroplasty increased in several U.S. regions following the non-coverage of hyaluronic acid for treating knee osteoarthritis.

Download the Poster.

Dr. Ong, Dr. Kurtz, and Dr. Heather Watson will also present, 'Unintended Consequences of the Discontinuation of Intra-Articular Hyaluronic Acid Insurance Coverage: A Cautionary Tale.' The authors examined the changes in the use of different therapies for treating knee osteoarthritis after 2013, when the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) did not recommend the use of hyaluronic acid (HA) injections and when the study group most likely did not have HA injection insurance coverage. The team found that there was a decrease in the use of HA injections and increases in the use of knee arthroplasty and opioid prescription fills. The increased opioid burden may be the largest negative socioeconomic, unintended consequence of the AAOS recommendations and discontinuation of HA insurance coverage.

Download the Poster.

SICOT, Société Internationale de Chirurgie Orthopédique et de Traumatologie, is an international non-profit association incorporated under Belgian law with the aim to promote the advancement of the science and art of orthopaedics and traumatology at international level in particular for the improvement of patient care, and to foster and develop teaching, research and education.

For more information about the conference, please see the event website.

