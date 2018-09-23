Log in
EXPONENT, INC. (EXPO)
Exponent : International Symposium on Fire Investigation (ISFI) 2018

Exponent will be presenting at the International Symposium on Fire Investigation (ISFI) September 24-26, 2018 in Itasca, Illinois. ISFI emphasizes the application of modern fire science and technology to fire investigations and analyses. This international gathering of fire investigation and fire science experts is organized by the National Association of Fire Investigators (NAFI).

Exponent presentations include the following:

Measuring Leak Flow Rates in Fire and Explosion Investigations
-Alfonso Ibarreta, Francesco Colella, Malima Wolf, James Vickery, Sean O'Hern, Timothy Myers

Lithium Ion Batteries and Fires Investigations
-Jan Swart

Applying Toxic Gas Exposure Models for Fire Victim Exposure
-Nicholas Traina, Delmar R. Morrison

CFD Modeling Of Flammable Gas Concentration Levels and Empirical Validation
-Hubert Biteau, Nicholas Nava

Rooftop Solar Fire Investigation
-Timothy L. Morse, Joel E. Sipe, Scott A. Wright

Space Heater Fires and Fire Investigation
-Timothy L. Morse, Francesco Colella, Malima I. Wolf, Michael T. Barry

For more information and to register, please see the event website.

Disclaimer

Exponent Inc. published this content on 24 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2018 00:08:00 UTC
02:09aEXPONENT : ASME International Pipeline Conference
PU
02:09aEXPONENT : International Symposium on Fire Investigation (ISFI) 2018
PU
09/10EXPONENT : ISC National Capital Region September Chapter Meeting
PU
09/09EXPONENT : 2018 Tomography for Scientific Advancement Conference
PU
09/06EXPONENT, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/22CYBERSECURITY : Data Breaches are on the Rise, What Can We Do About It?
PU
08/18EXPONENT : to Present at the Upcoming ACS Fall 2018 National Meeting and Exposit..
PU
08/06WEBINAR : Leveraging Additive Manufacturing in Medical Device Product Developmen..
PU
08/03EXPONENT : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resul..
AQ
07/24EXPONENT, INC. : Free Research Report as Exponent's Quarterly Earnings Advanced ..
AC
More news
08/06Jacobs Engineering +7% after strong earnings, sales and guidance 
07/20Exponent down 4.3% post Q2 results 
07/19Exponent, Inc. (EXPO) CEO Catherine Corrigan on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Ca.. 
07/19Exponent declares $0.13 dividend 
07/19Exponent beats by $0.03, beats on revenue 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 378 M
EBIT 2018 79,1 M
Net income 2018 68,4 M
Finance 2018 226 M
Yield 2018 1,01%
P/E ratio 2018 41,01
P/E ratio 2019 37,44
EV / Sales 2018 6,65x
EV / Sales 2019 6,05x
Capitalization 2 740 M
Managers
NameTitle
Catherine Ford Corrigan President & Chief Executive Officer
Paul R. Johnston Executive Chairman
Richard L. Schlenker CFO, Secretary, Principal Accounting Officer & EVP
Subbaiah V. Malladi Chief Technical Officer & Principal Engineer
John B. Shoven Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EXPONENT, INC.46.98%2 740
WORLDPAY INC7.04%30 587
CINTAS CORPORATION35.85%22 499
UNITED RENTALS-0.09%13 988
BUREAU VERITAS0.31%11 750
LG CORP--.--%11 344
