Exponent : International Symposium on Fire Investigation (ISFI) 2018

Exponent will be presenting at the International Symposium on Fire Investigation (ISFI) September 24-26, 2018 in Itasca, Illinois. ISFI emphasizes the application of modern fire science and technology to fire investigations and analyses. This international gathering of fire investigation and fire science experts is organized by the National Association of Fire Investigators (NAFI).

Exponent presentations include the following:

Measuring Leak Flow Rates in Fire and Explosion Investigations

-Alfonso Ibarreta, Francesco Colella, Malima Wolf, James Vickery, Sean O'Hern, Timothy Myers

Lithium Ion Batteries and Fires Investigations

-Jan Swart

Applying Toxic Gas Exposure Models for Fire Victim Exposure

-Nicholas Traina, Delmar R. Morrison

CFD Modeling Of Flammable Gas Concentration Levels and Empirical Validation

-Hubert Biteau, Nicholas Nava

Rooftop Solar Fire Investigation

-Timothy L. Morse, Joel E. Sipe, Scott A. Wright

Space Heater Fires and Fire Investigation

-Timothy L. Morse, Francesco Colella, Malima I. Wolf, Michael T. Barry

For more information and to register, please see the event website.

