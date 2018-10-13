Exponent : Materials Science & Technology 2018 Conference

Materials Science & Technology (MS&T) will be holding its 14th Annual Conference October 14-18, 2018 in Columbus, Ohio. The event brings together scientists, engineers, students, suppliers, and business leaders, as well as five leading materials science societies, to discuss current research and technical applications and to shape the future of materials science and technology.

Exponent staff will be chairing sessions, as well as presenting at the conference.

Manufacturing-related Failures: Medical Device Failures

- Brad James, Session Chair

National Transportation Safety Board

- Joseph Lemberg: Session Chair

Case Studies on Sterilization-induced Failures in Metallic Medical Devices

- Brad James

Making a Career Out of the Unknown

- Brett Leister

Mechanical Properties and Fractography of Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) Composites as a Function of Filler Content

- Farzana Ansari and Ryan Siskey

Fractographic Analysis of Amorphous Polymers: A Comparison of Tensile, Impact and ESC Fracture Surfaces of PC, ABS and PMMA

- Farzana Ansari

Utilizing a Combination of TGA and GC-MS to Estimate Health-based Risks from Off-gassed Volatile Compounds

- Joseph Lemberg; Eric Guyer, Scott Seidel, Michael Garry, and Joyce Tsuji

Non Destructive Screening of Solder BGAs for Lead-free Compliance

- Meredith Nevius and Andrew Schultz

Welding Complications Caused by Steel Casting Defects: Why Process Control and Product Quality are Critical for Customers

- Alex Kinsey, Joseph Lemberg, Myra Dyer, and Eric Guyer

Failure Analysis of Orthopedic Implants

- Gabriel Ganot and Brad James

Case Studies on Sterilization-induced Failures in Metallic Medical Devices

- Matthew Bowers and Brad James

The Metallurgy of Fire Cause and Origin Analysis

- Kale Stephenson and Brad James

For more information, please see the event website.

