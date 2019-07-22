Exponent : NEWIEE 2019 Women Shaping the Agenda

will host its fifth annual Women Shaping the Agenda series on July 24, from 5:00PM to 8:30PM at the University of Massachusetts in Boston, Massachusetts. The series is an annual, summer panel discussion among leaders in the industry, featuring engaging dialog and debate on industry and policy topics in New England. The program seeks to bring the energy and environmental sectors together with a particular focus on areas where they most closely intersect, raise the voice of women professionals in solving today's challenges, and help women to advance in their careers.

Susan B. Kane Driscoll, Ph.D., senior managing scientist at Exponent, and Natalie C. Johnson, Ph.D., managing scientist at Exponent, will be in attendance.

