Exponent : NEWIEE Climate Change and Extreme Weather Events

Jaana Pietari, Ph.D., P.E., managing scientist at Exponent, will present on the panel, Climate Change and Extreme Weather Events: Liabilities, Risks, and Resiliency for the Energy Industry, from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM.

Natalie C. Johnson, Ph.D., managing scientist at Exponent, will be in attendance.

For more information, click here.