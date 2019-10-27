Exponent : NEWIEE Climate Change and Extreme Weather Events

The New England Women in Energy and Environment (NEWIEE)
Boston Chapter will host their upcoming panel discussion, Climate Change and Extreme Weather Events: Liabilities, Risks, and Resiliency for the Energy Industry, in New England
on October 29 in Boston, Massachusetts. This panel will explore pressing issues that the energy and utilities industries are facing today, such as facility adaptation, litigation related to climate change, and increasing pressure to disclose the potential physical and resulting financial impacts of climate change/extreme weather events.
Jaana Pietari, Ph.D., P.E., managing scientist at Exponent, will present on the panel, Climate Change and Extreme Weather Events: Liabilities, Risks, and Resiliency for the Energy Industry, from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM.
Natalie C. Johnson, Ph.D., managing scientist at Exponent, will be in attendance.
For more information, click here.
