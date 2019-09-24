Exponent : NEWIEE Rising Professional Graduate School Panel

The New England Women in Energy and the Environment (NEWIEE)
will host its Rising Professionals Graduate School Panel
on September 26, from 6:15 PM to 9:00 PM EDT in Somerville, Massachusetts. Attendees will hear from the women who are leading the energy and environmental fields on how their decision to attend graduate school (or not!) shaped their careers, and what they wish they'd known before they applied.
Natalie C. Johnson, Ph.D., managing scientist at Exponent, will speak on the panel.
