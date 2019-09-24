Log in
Exponent : NEWIEE Rising Professional Graduate School Panel

09/24/2019
The New England Women in Energy and the Environment (NEWIEE) will host its Rising Professionals Graduate School Panel on September 26, from 6:15 PM to 9:00 PM EDT in Somerville, Massachusetts. Attendees will hear from the women who are leading the energy and environmental fields on how their decision to attend graduate school (or not!) shaped their careers, and what they wish they'd known before they applied.

Natalie C. Johnson, Ph.D., managing scientist at Exponent, will speak on the panel.

For more information, click here.

Disclaimer

Exponent Inc. published this content on 26 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2019 00:47:06 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 386 M
EBIT 2019 85,3 M
Net income 2019 78,8 M
Finance 2019 238 M
Yield 2019 0,86%
P/E ratio 2019 47,6x
P/E ratio 2020 43,9x
EV / Sales2019 8,76x
EV / Sales2020 7,98x
Capitalization 3 617 M
Managers
NameTitle
Paul R. Johnston Chairman
Catherine Ford Corrigan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard L. Schlenker CFO, Secretary, Principal Accounting Officer & EVP
Subbaiah V. Malladi Chief Technical Officer & Principal Engineer
John B. Shoven Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EXPONENT, INC.38.39%3 644
CINTAS CORPORATION51.59%26 694
TELEPERFORMANCE40.47%12 631
EDENRED36.90%11 761
BUREAU VERITAS SA23.74%10 816
INTERTEK GROUP PLC12.50%10 808
