Exponent : North American Spine Society (NASS) 33rd Annual Meeting

Exponent staff will be presenting at the North American Spine Society (NASS) 33rd Annual Meeting September 26-29, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. NASS is a global multidisciplinary medical society that utilizes education, research, and advocacy to foster the highest quality, ethical, value- and evidence-based spine care for patients.

Exponent Presentations

Dr. Ong will also present, 'Baseline and Post-Fusion Opioid Burden for Low Back Pain Patients.' His co-authors include Drs. Kirsten Stoner, Brian Yun, Edmund Lau, and Av Edidin. This paper has been awarded the best paper for the Section on Rehabilitation, Interventional & Medical Spine.

Exponent consultant Dr. Kevin Ong will present, 'Burden of Illness Associated with Low Back Pain: Healthcare Resource Utilization and Direct Cost.' His co-authors include Drs. Kirsten Stoner, Edmund Lau, and Av Edidin.

For more information, please see the event website.

