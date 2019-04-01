Exponent : PLRB Claims Conference & Insurance Expo

will feature course selections from 14 education tracks with 100 sessions taught by industry leaders, networking opportunities with a diverse range of claims professionals and service providers from among hundreds of companies across the nation, all in one location. This year's PLRB Claims Conference & Insurance Expo will be held in Indianapolis, Indiana at the Indiana Convention Center.

John Osteraas, Ph.D., PE, principal engineer at at Exponent will present Earthquake Damage Assessment & Repair on Monday at 1:00 p.m.

Jeffrey A. Travis, P.E., S.E., principal engineer at Exponent, Andrew B. Hardyniec, Ph.D., S.E., P.E., engineer at Exponent, and Falak Shah, Ph.D., P.E., CWI., senior engineer at Exponent, will also be in attendance.