Exponent : Security, Privacy, and Accessibility Panel

Exponent will host a Security, Privacy, and Accessibility Panel on Thursday, July 25, from 5:30PM to 8:30PM at the Exponent office in Menlo Park, California. This panel discusses innovations in Secure Inclusive Designs (SID) and the evolving global regulatory/legal requirements in the space of accessibility. Learn what kinds of human factor testing are required to achieve compliance and how to shift-left to a design methodology that allows security, privacy, and accessibility to co-exist.

Imran Hajimusa, senior manager at Exponent, will moderate the panel.

