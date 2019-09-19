Exponent : WLALA 2019 Centennial Celebration

The Women Lawyers Association of Los Angeles (WLALA) will host its 2019 Centennial Celebration, Awards & Installation Dinner on Saturday, September 21, at the Intercontinental Hotel in Los Angeles, California. WLALA promotes the full participation in the legal profession of women lawyers and judges from diverse perspectives and racial and ethnic backgrounds, maintains the integrity of our legal system by advocating principles of fairness and equality, and improves the status of women by supporting their exercise of equal rights, equal representation, and reproductive choice.
Exponent Inc. published this content on 21 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2019 00:36:01 UTC