EXPONENT, INC.

(EXPO)
Exponent : WLALA 2019 Centennial Celebration

09/19/2019 | 08:37pm EDT
The Women Lawyers Association of Los Angeles (WLALA) will host its 2019 Centennial Celebration, Awards & Installation Dinner on Saturday, September 21, at the Intercontinental Hotel in Los Angeles, California. WLALA promotes the full participation in the legal profession of women lawyers and judges from diverse perspectives and racial and ethnic backgrounds, maintains the integrity of our legal system by advocating principles of fairness and equality, and improves the status of women by supporting their exercise of equal rights, equal representation, and reproductive choice.

Exponent is a proud sponsor of the WLALA 2019 Centennial Celebration.

For more information, click here.

Disclaimer

Exponent Inc. published this content on 21 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2019 00:36:01 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 386 M
EBIT 2019 85,3 M
Net income 2019 78,8 M
Finance 2019 238 M
Yield 2019 0,84%
P/E ratio 2019 48,9x
P/E ratio 2020 45,2x
EV / Sales2019 9,02x
EV / Sales2020 8,22x
Capitalization 3 716 M
Chart EXPONENT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Exponent, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXPONENT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 68,80  $
Last Close Price 71,57  $
Spread / Highest target 6,19%
Spread / Average Target -3,87%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Catherine Ford Corrigan President & Chief Executive Officer
Paul R. Johnston Executive Chairman
Richard L. Schlenker CFO, Secretary, Principal Accounting Officer & EVP
Subbaiah V. Malladi Chief Technical Officer & Principal Engineer
John B. Shoven Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EXPONENT, INC.41.61%3 728
CINTAS CORPORATION48.62%26 172
TELEPERFORMANCE39.76%12 643
EDENRED35.94%11 749
BUREAU VERITAS SA24.19%10 922
INTERTEK GROUP12.75%10 872
