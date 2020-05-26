Log in
EXPONENT, INC.

EXPONENT, INC.

(EXPO)
Exponent to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference

05/26/2020 | 04:06pm EDT

MENLO PARK, Calif., May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exponent, Inc. (Nasdaq:EXPO) today announced that Dr. Catherine Corrigan, Chief Executive Officer and President, and Richard Schlenker, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer will present to the investment community at the following investor conference:

Baird 2020 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference
Date: Tuesday, June 2, 2020
Time: 8:25am – 8:55am PT

A webcast of the presentation will be accessible on the investor relations section of the Exponent website, https://www.exponent.com/investors/investors. An archived replay of the webcast will be available following the live event.

About Exponent

Exponent is an engineering and scientific consulting firm providing solutions to complex problems. Exponent's inter-disciplinary organization of scientists, physicians, engineers, and business consultants draws from more than 90 technical disciplines to solve the most pressing and complicated challenges facing stakeholders today. The firm leverages over 50 years of experience in analyzing accidents and failures to advise clients as they innovate their technologically complex products and processes, ensure the safety and health of their users, and address the challenges of sustainability.

Exponent may be reached at (888) 656-EXPO, info@exponent.com, or www.exponent.com.

Source: Exponent, Inc.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
