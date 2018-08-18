Exponent : to Present at the Upcoming ACS Fall 2018 National Meeting and Exposition in Boston

Dr. Manuel Garcia-Leiner, Senior Manager in the Polymer Science and Materials Chemistry Practice will be participating at the American Chemical Society (ACS) Fall 2018 National Meeting in Boston, MA (August 19-23, 2018).

Dr. Garcia-Leiner is an invited speaker in the 'Industrial Innovations in Polymer Science' symposium, organized by the ACS Division of Polymer Chemistry Industrial Advisory Board (POLY IAB). The symposium focuses on products or technologies that have been developed and commercialized with strong polymer science or nanotechnology content. Dr. Garcia-Leiner will be presenting a talk entitled 'Understanding structure and property of PAEK polymers and their application in Additive Manufacturing processes'. This presentation will take place at 2 pm on Monday, August 20, 2018 at the Griffin room at the Westin Boston Waterfront.

For more information, please see the event website.