EXPONENT, INC.

(EXPO)
02/21 04:00:00 pm
56.55 USD   -0.32%
08:10pEXPONENT : weSTEM 2019
PU
02/04EXPONENT : 2019 ORS Annual Meeting
PU
01/31EXPONENT : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Exponent : weSTEM 2019

0
02/21/2019 | 08:10pm EST
weSTEM (Women Empowered in STEM)
is a one-day conference designed to inspire and connect current and aspiring STEM leaders. The conference features lectures, workshops, and breakout sessions that showcase successful career paths of women and men in STEM and facilitate the discussion of topics unique to the graduate student experience. This year's conference will take place in Champaign, Illinois at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign Hotel.

Suzanne Smyth, Ph.D., P.E., CFI, CVFI., managing engineer at Exponent, will participate on the Non-traditional Careers panel on Saturday at 1:00 p.m. and a roundtable on social media use.

Jessica Morris, Ph.D., associate at Exponent, will also be in attendance.

Exponent is a proud sponsor of the weSTEM 2019 conference.

Disclaimer

Exponent Inc. published this content on 23 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2019 01:09:06 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 406 M
EBIT 2019 84,2 M
Net income 2019 74,8 M
Finance 2019 267 M
Yield 2019 1,02%
P/E ratio 2019 40,81
P/E ratio 2020 36,72
EV / Sales 2019 6,62x
EV / Sales 2020 6,09x
Capitalization 2 951 M
Chart EXPONENT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Exponent, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXPONENT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 56,8 $
Spread / Average Target 0,04%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Catherine Ford Corrigan President & Chief Executive Officer
Paul R. Johnston Executive Chairman
Richard L. Schlenker CFO, Secretary, Principal Accounting Officer & EVP
Subbaiah V. Malladi Chief Technical Officer & Principal Engineer
John B. Shoven Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EXPONENT, INC.10.08%2 951
WORLDPAY INC15.57%27 569
CINTAS CORPORATION21.13%21 229
LG CORP--.--%11 819
INTERTEK GROUP8.25%10 927
UNITED RENTALS30.98%10 845
