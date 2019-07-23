Log in
Society of Construction Law – North America: New England Region Breakfast Panel

07/23/2019 | 08:10pm EDT
The New England Region on Society of Construction Law - North America will host a breakfast panel on Using Experts in Litigation and ADR in Domestic and International Matters on July 25, from 8:30 AM to 10:30 AM EDT in Boston, Massachusetts. The program features a panel discussion on using experts in litigation and ADR from the perspective of both counsel and the experts.

David W. Sykora, Ph.D., P.E., G.E., D.GE, principal engineer at Exponent, and Troy A. Morgan, Ph.D., P.E., principal engineer at Exponent, will present on the panel beginning at 9:00 AM EDT on Thursday, July 25.

For more information, click here.

Exponent Inc. published this content on 25 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2019 00:09:09 UTC
