EXPONENT, INC. (EXPO)

EXPONENT, INC. (EXPO)
My previous session
  Report  
News 
News Summary

Webinar – Autonomous Vehicles: The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly

10/01/2018 | 02:07am CEST
October 2, 2018 1:00 pm - 2:30 pm ET

Dr. David Cades and Mr. Ryan Harrington will be panelists for the American Bar Association webinar, 'Autonomous Vehicles: The Good, The Bad, & The Ugly.' They will be joined by Whitney Clark Kimerling of Lewis, Thomason, King, Krieg & Waldrop.

This presentation will offer an overview of the technology associated with varying levels of autonomous vehicles, as well as emerging legal implications. Is it true that we are really entering the age of the George Jetson commute to work? Hear the good, the bad, and the ugly about autonomous vehicles with this exciting, insightful webinar.

Our panel of attorneys, scientists, and in-house counsel will discuss hot topics such as the current state of the law across the country, regulatory issues, expert witnesses, and other litigation challenges that continue to develop as we blaze this seemingly unfathomable new frontier in technology.

Specific topics of discussion will include:

  • Identify what an 'autonomous vehicle' is and what the term means
  • Discuss the state of the law regarding autonomous vehicles from a generalized perspective as the evolution of the impact of these vehicles continues to grow
  • Discuss applying your new understanding of 'autonomous vehicles' and the current state of the law to future legal issues, and implications for litigation sure to appear in your courtroom in the not-so-distant future
For more information and to register, please see the event website.

Disclaimer

Exponent Inc. published this content on 02 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2018 00:06:04 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 378 M
EBIT 2018 79,1 M
Net income 2018 68,4 M
Finance 2018 226 M
Yield 2018 1,02%
P/E ratio 2018 40,62
P/E ratio 2019 37,08
EV / Sales 2018 6,58x
EV / Sales 2019 5,99x
Capitalization 2 714 M
Chart EXPONENT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Exponent, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXPONENT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 55,8 $
Spread / Average Target 6,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Catherine Ford Corrigan President & Chief Executive Officer
Paul R. Johnston Executive Chairman
Richard L. Schlenker CFO, Secretary, Principal Accounting Officer & EVP
Subbaiah V. Malladi Chief Technical Officer & Principal Engineer
John B. Shoven Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EXPONENT, INC.46.69%2 714
WORLDPAY INC7.04%31 361
CINTAS CORPORATION26.94%21 478
UNITED RENTALS-1.67%13 991
BUREAU VERITAS-0.61%11 623
LG CORP--.--%11 414
