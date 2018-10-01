Webinar – Autonomous Vehicles: The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly

October 2, 2018 1:00 pm - 2:30 pm ET

Dr. David Cades and Mr. Ryan Harrington will be panelists for the American Bar Association webinar, 'Autonomous Vehicles: The Good, The Bad, & The Ugly.' They will be joined by Whitney Clark Kimerling of Lewis, Thomason, King, Krieg & Waldrop.

This presentation will offer an overview of the technology associated with varying levels of autonomous vehicles, as well as emerging legal implications. Is it true that we are really entering the age of the George Jetson commute to work? Hear the good, the bad, and the ugly about autonomous vehicles with this exciting, insightful webinar.

Our panel of attorneys, scientists, and in-house counsel will discuss hot topics such as the current state of the law across the country, regulatory issues, expert witnesses, and other litigation challenges that continue to develop as we blaze this seemingly unfathomable new frontier in technology.

Specific topics of discussion will include:

Identify what an 'autonomous vehicle' is and what the term means

Discuss the state of the law regarding autonomous vehicles from a generalized perspective as the evolution of the impact of these vehicles continues to grow

Discuss applying your new understanding of 'autonomous vehicles' and the current state of the law to future legal issues, and implications for litigation sure to appear in your courtroom in the not-so-distant future