ExpreS2ion Biotech : licensee Institut VirionSerion launches the first in vitro diagnostic product based on the ExpreS2-platform

ExpreS2ion Biotech Holding AB ('ExpreS2ion') announces the Company's entry on the market for in vitro diagnostic (IVD) applications through its Germany-based licensee Institut VirionSerion GmbH('Virion'). Virion is now launching a unique Zika NS1 viral antigen produced in the ExpreS2 platform, and over the next 18 months Virion will increase its offering of products using ExpreS2 with several additional launches.

The collaboration with Virion, awell-known and respected company in the IVD field, was announced on 4 December 2017. As stated in the announcement, ExpreS2ion expects to generate annual revenues in excess of 250,000 EUR when the collaboration is fully implemented.

'I am excited that Virion is now releasing its first IVD product made with the ExpreS2 platform on the market. This initiates an ambitious launch plan for Virion's ExpreS2-based IVD products, and we look forward to follow and support this program. Our collaboration with Virion allows us to enter the market for IVD applications and create new revenue streams for ExpreS2ion, while also increasing the usage and awareness of our platform in the global research community,' says ExpreS2ion's CEO Dr. Steen Klysner.

As a part of Virion's launch activities, the Zika NS1 productwill be presented at the annual AACC (American Association of Clinical Chemistry) meeting in Anaheim, CA, USA on 4-8 August 2019. The AACC is a global scientific and medical professional organisation dedicated to clinical laboratory science and its application to healthcare. Its annual meeting is a five-day event with more than 20,000 attendees from over 120 countries.

The global in vitro diagnostics market was valued at 64,479 million USD in 2017. It is estimated to reach 93,614 million USD by 2025, registering a CAGR of 4.8% from 2018 to 2025 (Allied Market Research 2019).

About Institut VirionSerion GmbH

VirionSerion, founded in 1978, is a company that has evolved over the last 40 years into a well-known and respected IVD manufacturer with one of the largest infectious disease portfolios for diagnosis of viral, bacterial, fungal and parasitic diseases in the world. Based on its extensive expertise in manufacturing of high-quality antigens, VirionSerion has also become a major supplier of raw materials to the diagnostic industry. VirionSerion's goal is to continue to stand up for its core attributes - competence, trust and cooperation - and to develop them further in the interests of its customers. More information can be found at https://www.virion-serion.de/en/

About ExpreS2ion

ExpreS2ion Biotechnologies ApS is a fully owned Danish subsidiary of ExpreS2ion Biotech Holding AB with company register number 559033-3729. The subsidiary has developed a unique proprietary platform technology, ExpreS2, that can be used for fast and efficient preclinical and clinical development as well as robust production of complex proteins for new vaccines and diagnostics. Since the Company was founded in 2010, it has produced more than 300 proteins and 40 virus-like particles (VLPs) in collaboration with leading research institutions and companies, demonstrating superior efficiency and success rates. In addition, ExpreS2ion develops novel VLP based vaccines through the joint venture AdaptVac ApS which was founded in 2017. For additional information, please visit www.expres2ionbio.comand www.adaptvac.com.