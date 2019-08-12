Express, Inc. : Announces Appointment of Chief Merchandising Officer and Chief Marketing Officer

Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR), a leading fashion apparel retailer, today announced that the Company has appointed two officers to key roles in the organization. Malissa Akay has been named Executive Vice President and Chief Merchandising Officer; and Sara Tervo has been named Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer. Both will join Express on September 9, 2019 and report directly to Chief Executive Officer Tim Baxter.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190812005555/en/

Malissa Akay (Photo: Business Wire)

“Since joining Express in June, one of my highest priorities has been to assess the needs of the organization and build a strong leadership team,” said Mr. Baxter. “I am pleased to have Malissa and Sara take on these critical roles, as they are exceptional leaders with proven track records driving product and brand strategies that resonate with customers.”

As Chief Merchandising Officer, Ms. Akay will oversee women’s and men’s design and merchandising with responsibility for product and merchandising strategy across Express and Express Factory Outlet stores as well as express.com. Ms. Akay joins Express from Lane Bryant where she had been Executive Vice President and General Merchandise Manager since 2016. Previously, she was with Ralph Lauren where she held global merchandising roles from 2012 to 2016, and prior to that she spent 13 years with DFS Group where she held positions across multiple categories.

As Chief Marketing Officer, Ms. Tervo will oversee all aspects of marketing and creative services with responsibility for brand strategy and positioning, customer insights and loyalty. Ms. Tervo joins Express from Justice where she had been Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer since 2016. Previously, she was Executive Vice President of Marketing for the Victoria’s Secret brand portfolio, and prior to that she spent eight years in senior leadership roles across marketing, creative services and public relations for PINK.

About Express, Inc.:

Express is a leading fashion brand for women and men. Since 1980, Express has provided the latest apparel and accessories to help customers build a wardrobe for every occasion, offering fashion and quality at an attractive value. The company operates more than 600 retail and factory outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, as well as an online destination. Express merchandise is also available at franchise locations and online in Latin America. For more information, please visit www.express.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190812005555/en/