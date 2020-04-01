Express, Inc. : Provides Additional COVID-19 Business Updates

Fashion apparel retailer Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) today provided an additional business update in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As announced last week, Express stores will remain closed until further notice. The Company will continue to do its part to protect the health and safety of our associates, our customers and the communities in which we operate. The Company is taking the following immediate actions to help ensure sufficient liquidity throughout the duration of this unprecedented crisis:

Furloughing most store associates and a number of corporate associates, pausing pay while continuing to provide healthcare benefits for those eligible until such time as stores are able to reopen

Significantly reducing expenses, capital expenditures and inventory receipts

Suspending merit pay increases for 2020

Freezing hiring for the duration of this crisis

"These decisions should allow us to emerge from the current crisis in a position to continue our strategic transformation and achieve our previously stated goal of long-term profitable growth," said Tim Baxter, Chief Executive Officer. "The specific actions that affect our people are necessary but are also the most difficult. We are doing all we can to provide support to these associates during this time and hope to have our teams and customers back in stores as soon as possible."

The Company will continue to follow the guidance of local, state and federal governments, as well as health organizations, as to when it can safely reopen its stores. The Express website and mobile app remain available to customers.

