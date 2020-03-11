Express, Inc. : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results; Introduces First Quarter 2020 Outlook
03/11/2020 | 06:46am EDT
Fourth quarter comparable sales were down 3%
Fourth quarter loss per share of $2.21; adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.19
Strong balance sheet maintained with $207 million in cash and no debt
Strategic transformation has begun, including implementation of a new go to market process
Cost savings initiatives in progress with approximately $50M expected to be realized in 2020
Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR), a leading fashion apparel retailer, announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2019. These results, which cover the thirteen and fifty-two weeks ended February 1, 2020, are compared to the thirteen and fifty-two weeks ended February 2, 2019.
“Our results show the third consecutive quarter of sequential improvement in our comp sales trend, as the actions we have taken in the early stages of our transformation are resonating with customers,” said Tim Baxter, Chief Executive Officer. “While there is certainly volatility surrounding the coronavirus, our lean inventory position gives us the flexibility to invest appropriately in new product in response to business trends in the coming months.”
Fourth Quarter 2019 Operating Results:
Consolidated net sales decreased 3% to $606.7 million from $628.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2018, with consolidated comparable sales down 3%.
Comparable retail sales, which includes both Express stores and e-commerce, decreased 5% compared to the fourth quarter of 2018. In total, retail sales decreased to $444.6 million from $479.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.
Comparable outlet sales increased 2% versus the fourth quarter of 2018. In total, outlet sales increased to $143.8 million from $129.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.
Merchandise margin decreased by 60 basis points driven by increased promotional activity. Buying and occupancy as a percentage of net sales was flat. In combination, this resulted in a 60 basis point decrease in gross margin, representing 27.0% of net sales compared to 27.6% in last year’s fourth quarter.
Selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) expenses were $148.9 million versus $160.8 million in last year's fourth quarter. As a percentage of net sales, SG&A expenses decreased by 110 basis points to 24.5%.
Operating loss was $189.9 million, and includes the impact of a $197.6 million non-cash impairment charge related to our intangible assets and $7.3 million in pre-tax restructuring charges. On an adjusted basis, operating income was $15.1 million in the fourth quarter 2019. This compares to operating income of $12.6 million, and $18.0 million on an adjusted basis, in the fourth quarter of 2018. The impairment charge resulted from the annual impairment testing performed by the company and was determined using market and income approaches but was significantly weighted toward the market approach due to our decline in market capitalization.
Income tax benefit was $47.5 million, at an effective tax rate of 25.1%, compared to income tax expense of $5.4 million, at an effective tax rate of 125.3% in last year's fourth quarter. The fourth quarter 2019 tax benefit primarily relates to the impairment of intangible assets.
Net loss was $141.6 million, or a loss of $2.21 per diluted share, compared to net loss of $1.1 million, or a loss of $0.02 per diluted share, in last year's fourth quarter. Excluding costs related to our intangible asset impairment, restructuring, and executive departures, adjusted net income was $12.2 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to adjusted net income of $12.8 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2018.
Full Year 2019 Operating Results:
Consolidated net sales decreased 5% to $2,019 million from $2,116 million in 2018.
Comparable retail sales, which includes both Express stores and e-commerce, decreased 6% compared to 2018. In total, retail sales decreased to $1,467 million from $1,616 million in 2018.
Comparable outlet sales decreased 1% versus 2018. In total, outlet sales increased to $485.6 million from $435.3 million in 2018.
Operating loss was $217.9 million, and on an adjusted basis operating loss was $11.2 million in 2019. This compares to operating income of $28.2 million, and $33.7 million on an adjusted basis, in 2018. The 2019 adjusted amount excludes the restructuring and non-cash impairment charges recorded during the fourth quarter.
Net loss was $164.4 million, or a loss of $2.49 per diluted share, compared to net income of $9.6 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, in 2018. Adjusted net loss was $8.4 million, or a loss of $0.13 per diluted share, compared to adjusted net income of $23.6 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, in 2018.
Balance Sheet And Cash Flow Highlights:
Cash and cash equivalents totaled $207.1 million at the end of 2019 versus $171.7 million at the end of 2018.
Operating cash flow was $90.7 million for 2019, with free cash flow of $53.7 million.
Capital expenditures totaled $37.0 million for 2019 compared to $49.8 million for 2018.
Inventory was $220.3 million at the end of 2019, down 18% compared to $267.8 million at the end of 2018.
Share Repurchase Program:
Under its current share repurchase authorization, the Company has repurchased 16.4 million shares for $116.0 million, including 0.6 million shares for $2.0 million during the fourth quarter of 2019. The Company has approximately $34 million remaining under this authorization. The Company’s first quarter 2020 guidance reflects share repurchases made to date, however does not contemplate any future share repurchases.
First Quarter 2020 Guidance:
The table below compares the Company's projected results for the thirteen week period ended May 2, 2020 to the actual results for the thirteen week period ended May 4, 2019.
First Quarter 2020 Guidance
First Quarter 2019 Results
Comparable Sales
Negative mid single digits
(7)%
Effective Tax Rate
35%
8.4%
Interest Income, Net
$0.4 million
$0.7 million
Net Loss
($11.5) to ($14.0) million
($9.9) million
Diluted EPS
($0.18) to ($0.22)
($0.15)
Weighted Average Diluted Shares Outstanding
64.2 million
66.8 million
This guidance does not take into account any additional non-core items that may occur and excludes the impact of future share repurchases.
Full Year 2020 Capital Expenditure Guidance:
Capital expenditures are expected to be in the range of $45 to $50 million for the full year 2020.
See Schedule 5 for a discussion of projected real estate activity.
Conference Call Information:
Forward-Looking Statements:
Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements are "forward-looking statements" made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact and include, but are not limited to (1) guidance and expectations, including statements regarding expected operating margins, comparable sales, effective tax rates, interest income, net income, diluted earnings per share, and capital expenditures, (2) statements regarding expected store openings, store closures, store conversions, and gross square footage, and (3) statements regarding the Company's strategy, plans, and initiatives, including, but not limited to, results expected from such strategy, plans, and initiatives. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions, which may not prove to be accurate. These statements are not guarantees and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict, and significant contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company's control.
Schedule 1
Express, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
February 1, 2020
February 2, 2019
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
207,139
$
171,670
Receivables, net
10,824
17,369
Inventories
220,303
267,766
Prepaid rent
6,850
30,047
Other
25,573
25,176
Total current assets
470,689
512,028
RIGHT OF USE ASSET, NET
1,010,216
—
PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT
979,639
1,083,347
Less: accumulated depreciation
(731,309)
(719,068)
Property and equipment, net
248,330
364,279
TRADENAME/DOMAIN NAMES/TRADEMARKS
—
197,618
DEFERRED TAX ASSETS
54,973
5,442
OTHER ASSETS
6,531
7,260
Total assets
$
1,790,739
$
1,086,627
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Short-term lease liability
$
226,174
$
—
Accounts payable
126,863
155,913
Deferred revenue
38,227
40,466
Accrued expenses
76,211
78,313
Total current liabilities
467,475
274,692
LONG-TERM LEASE LIABILITY
897,304
—
DEFERRED LEASE CREDITS
1,835
129,505
OTHER LONG-TERM LIABILITIES
17,823
97,252
Total liabilities
1,384,437
501,449
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES
Total stockholders’ equity
406,302
585,178
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
1,790,739
$
1,086,627
Schedule 2
Express, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
Thirteen Weeks Ended
Fifty-Two Weeks Ended
February 1,
2020
February 2,
2019
February 1,
2020
February 2,
2019
NET SALES
$
606,725
$
628,426
$
2,019,194
$
2,116,344
COST OF GOODS SOLD, BUYING AND OCCUPANCY COSTS
442,824
455,229
1,468,619
1,501,433
Gross profit
163,901
173,197
550,575
614,911
OPERATING EXPENSES:
Selling, general, and administrative expenses
148,941
160,765
564,332
587,348
Impairment of intangible assets
197,618
—
197,618
—
Restructuring costs
7,337
—
7,337
166
Other operating income, net
(119)
(129)
(847)
(818)
Total operating expenses
353,777
160,636
768,440
586,696
OPERATING (LOSS)/INCOME
(189,876)
12,561
(217,865)
28,215
INTEREST (INCOME)/EXPENSE, NET
(796)
(143)
(2,981)
25
OTHER EXPENSE, NET
—
8,400
—
7,900
(LOSS)/INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
(189,080)
4,304
(214,884)
20,290
INCOME TAX (BENEFIT)/EXPENSE
(47,464)
5,392
(50,526)
10,660
NET (LOSS)/INCOME
$
(141,616)
$
(1,088)
$
(164,358)
$
9,630
EARNINGS PER SHARE:
Basic
$
(2.21)
$
(0.02)
$
(2.49)
$
0.13
Diluted
$
(2.21)
$
(0.02)
$
(2.49)
$
0.13
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING:
Basic
63,994
68,196
66,133
72,518
Diluted
63,994
68,196
66,133
73,239
Schedule 3
Express, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Fifty-Two Weeks Ended
February 1, 2020
February 2, 2019
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
Net (loss)/income
$
(164,358)
$
9,630
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss)/income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
85,383
85,853
Loss on disposal of property and equipment
916
368
Impairment of property, equipment, and lease assets
4,430
818
Impairment of intangible assets
197,618
—
Equity method investment impairment
500
8,400
Share-based compensation
8,177
13,114
Deferred taxes
(49,561)
536
Landlord allowance amortization
(2,205)
(11,606)
Other non-cash adjustments
(500)
(500)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Receivables, net
6,545
(5,284)
Inventories
47,463
(7,038)
Accounts payable, deferred revenue, and accrued expenses
(32,339)
(21,097)
Other assets and liabilities
(11,359)
523
Net cash provided by operating activities
90,710
73,717
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Capital expenditures
(37,039)
(49,778)
Net cash used in investing activities
(37,039)
(49,778)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Costs incurred in connection with debt arrangements
(899)
—
Payments on lease financing obligations
(90)
(1,860)
Repayments of financing arrangements
—
(750)
Repurchase of common stock under share repurchase program
(15,610)
(83,172)
Repurchase of common stock for tax withholding obligations
(1,603)
(2,709)
Net cash used in financing activities
(18,202)
(88,491)
EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE ON CASH
—
—
NET INCREASE/(DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
35,469
(64,552)
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, Beginning of period
171,670
236,222
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, End of period
$
207,139
$
171,670
Schedule 4
Supplemental Information - Consolidated Statements of Income
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited)
The Company supplements the reporting of its financial information determined under United States generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) with certain non-GAAP financial measures: adjusted net (loss)/income, adjusted operating (loss)/income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, and free cash flow. The Company believes that these non-GAAP measures provide additional useful information to assist stockholders in understanding its financial results and assessing its prospects for future performance. Management believes adjusted net (loss)/income, adjusted operating (loss)/income, and adjusted diluted earnings per share are important indicators of the Company's business performance because they exclude items that may not be indicative of, or are unrelated to, the Company's underlying operating results, and may provide a better baseline for analyzing trends in the business. In addition, adjusted diluted earnings per share is used as a performance measure in the Company's long-term executive compensation program for purposes of determining the number of equity awards that are ultimately earned and adjusted operating loss is a metric used in our short-term cash incentive compensation plan. Management believes that free cash flow provides useful information regarding liquidity as it shows our operating cash flows less cash reinvested in the business (capital expenditures). Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names. These adjusted financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for reported net (loss)/income, operating (loss)/income, diluted earnings per share, or cash flows from operating activities. These non-GAAP financial measures reflect an additional way of viewing the Company's operations that, when viewed with the GAAP results and the below reconciliations to the corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide a more complete understanding of the Company's business. Management strongly encourages investors and stockholders to review the Company's financial statements and publicly-filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.
Thirteen Weeks Ended February 1, 2020
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
Operating
(Loss)/Income
Income
Tax
Impact
Net
(Loss)/Income
Diluted
Earnings
per Share
Weighted
Average
Diluted
Shares
Outstanding
Reported GAAP Measure
$
(189,876)
$
(141,616)
$
(2.21)
63,994
Impairment of Intangible Assets
197,618
(49,727)
(a)
147,891
2.26
Impact of Restructuring
7,337
(1,834)
(a)
5,503
0.08
Tax Impact of Other Executive Departures
—
413
413
0.01
Adjusted Non-GAAP Measure
$
15,079
$
12,191
$
0.19
65,544
(b)
Items tax affected at the applicable deferred or statutory rate.
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding for purpose of calculating adjusted diluted earnings per share includes the dilutive effect of share-based awards as determined under the treasury stock method.
Fifty-Two Weeks Ended February 1, 2020
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
Operating
Loss
Income
Tax Impact
Net Loss
Diluted
Earnings
per Share
Weighted
Average
Diluted Shares
Outstanding
Reported GAAP Measure
$
(217,865)
$
(164,358)
$
(2.49)
66,133
Impairment of Intangible Assets
197,618
(49,727)
(a)
147,891
2.24
Impact of Restructuring
7,337
(1,834)
(a)
5,503
0.08
Impact of CEO Departure
—
822
(b)
822
0.01
Impact of Other Executive Departures
1,716
12
(c)
1,728
0.03
Adjusted Non-GAAP Measure
$
(11,194)
$
(8,414)
$
(0.13)
66,133
Items tax affected at the applicable deferred or statutory rate.
Represents the tax impact of the expiration of the former CEO's non-qualified stock options.
Represents the tax impact of executive departure costs offset by the tax impact related to the expiration of the executive non-qualified stock options.
2019
(in millions)
Free Cash Flow
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
90.7
Less:
Capital expenditures
(37.0)
Free Cash Flow
$
53.7
Thirteen Weeks Ended February 2, 2019
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
Operating
Income
Income
Tax Impact
Net
(Loss)/Income
Diluted
Earnings
per Share
Weighted
Average
Diluted
Shares
Outstanding
Reported GAAP Measure
$
12,561
$
(1,088)
$
(0.02)
68,196
Impact of CEO Departure
5,436
(1,386)
4,050
0.06
162(m) impact as a result of CEO departure
—
1,473
1,473
0.02
Equity method investment impairment (a)
—
8,400
0.12
Adjusted Non-GAAP Measure
$
17,997
$
12,835
$
0.19
68,686
(b)
The tax effect of the $8.4 million impairment of our equity method investment is $2.1 million, which is offset by a full valuation allowance against the related deferred tax assets.
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding for purpose of calculating adjusted diluted earnings per share includes the dilutive effect of share-based awards as determined under the treasury stock method.
Fifty-Two Weeks Ended February 2, 2019
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
Operating
Income
Income
Tax Impact
Net Income
Diluted
Earnings
per Share
Weighted
Average
Diluted Shares
Outstanding
Reported GAAP Measure
$
28,215
$
9,630
$
0.13
73,239
Impact of CEO Departure
5,436
(1,386)
4,050
0.06
162(m) impact as a result of CEO departure
—
1,473
1,473
0.02
Equity method investment impairment (a)
—
8,400
0.11
Adjusted Non-GAAP Measure
$
33,651
$
23,553
$
0.32
The tax effect of the $8.4 million impairment of our equity method investment is $2.1 million, which is offset by a full valuation allowance against the related deferred tax assets.