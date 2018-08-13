ST. LOUIS, Aug. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Express Scripts (NASDAQ: ESRX) today announced that Glass, Lewis & Co., LLC ('Glass Lewis'), a leading independent proxy advisory firm, has recommended that Express Scripts stockholders vote 'FOR' Express Scripts' merger agreement with Cigna (NYSE: CI) at Express Scripts' upcoming special meeting of stockholders scheduled for August 24, 2018.

In its report dated August 10, 2018, Glass Lewis states the following:

'In our view, the proposed Cigna/Express Scripts merger is based on sound strategic and financial logic and, in light of management's projections and other considerations, reasonably likely to generate significant value for shareholders of both Cigna and Express Scripts.'

'In considering the strategic aspects of the proposed transaction, we find that the rationale provided by the merger parties is both clear and reasonable. The acquisition of Express [Scripts] would provide Cigna with significant and immediate scale in the PBM industry, complementing Cigna's smaller internal PBM business as well as its broader health services offering.'

'The merger represents an attractive opportunity to create a more diverse and integrated business model in the evolving health care services industry, which will be better positioned to serve consumers, adapt to competitive and structural challenges, respond to regulatory changes, capitalize on growth opportunities and potentially realize significant incremental cost savings and operational efficiencies.'

Express Scripts' special meeting of stockholders is scheduled to be held at 9 a.m. CT on August 24, 2018 at One Express Way, Saint Louis, Missouri, 63121. The Express Scripts board of directors has recommended that stockholders vote 'FOR' the adoption of the merger agreement. Express Scripts stockholders who have any questions or need assistance voting their shares should call (800) 690-6903.

The transaction is expected to be completed by December 31, 2018. It remains subject to the approval of Cigna and Express Scripts stockholders and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including applicable regulatory approvals.

About Express Scripts

Express Scripts is a healthcare opportunity company. Empowered by our legacy as an industry innovator, we dare to imagine - and deliver - a better healthcare system with improved health outcomes and lower costs. From pharmacy and medical benefits management, to specialty pharmacy care and everything in between - we uncover opportunities to make healthcare work better.

Our home base is St. Louis, but our reach extends to millions of Americans across the nation. We stand alongside our clients and partners, collaborating to develop personalized solutions that make a meaningful difference in the lives of those we serve.

We believe healthcare can do more. We are Champions For BetterSM.

For more information, visit Lab.Express-Scripts.com or follow @ExpressScripts on Twitter.

