EXPRIVIA S.P.A.

(XPR)
Exprivia S p A : Change to company events 2019 calendar

03/18/2019 | 06:15pm EDT
Exprivia SpACompany subject to management and co-ordination of the Abaco Innovazione SpA

Registered Head Office Via A. Olivetti 11 70056 Molfetta (BA)
Company Share Capital € 26.979.658,16 paid up • Bari Company Register, Tax identification Number 00721090298 Vat Number 09320730154
exprivia@pec.it

Disclaimer

Exprivia S.p.A. published this content on 18 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2019 22:14:05 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 625 M
EBIT 2019 28,0 M
Net income 2019 6,00 M
Debt 2019 208 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 10,32
P/E ratio 2020 6,88
EV / Sales 2019 0,44x
EV / Sales 2020 0,39x
Capitalization 64,2 M
Managers
NameTitle
Domenico Favuzzi Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Dante Altomare Vice Chairman & VP-Public Market Division
Alessandro Laterza Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Valeria Anna Savelli Non-Executive Director
Angela Stefania Bergantino Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EXPRIVIA S.P.A.50.24%73
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION22.66%124 074
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES7.76%111 039
ACCENTURE18.00%106 065
VMWARE, INC.32.40%74 420
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING18.45%67 658
