Exprivia S p A : Reporting of death of a Standing Legal Auditor of the Board of Statutory Auditors of Exprivia S.p.A.

REPORTING OF DEATH OF A STANDING LEGAL AUDITOR OF THE BOARD OF STATUTORY AUDITORS OF EXPRIVIA S.P.A.

October 5, 2018.Exprivia- a company listed on the STAR segment of Borsa Italiana [XPR.MI] - informs that today the Statutory Auditor of the Board of Statutory Auditors of Exprivia S.p.A., Dr. Gaetano Samarelli, has died.

In compliance with the Articles of Association and legal requirements, Dr. Mauro Ferrante, appointed as Substitute Legal Auditor by the Shareholders' Meeting of 27 April 2017, assumes the office of Statutory Auditor of Exprivia.

Dr. Mauro Ferrante's curriculum vitae can be found on the Company's website,www.exprivia.it, in the

Corporate Governance section: Shareholders Meeting.

The Board of Directors, learnt with great regret the sad news, participates with profound sympathy to the grief of his family.

Exprivia | Italtel

