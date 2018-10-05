Exprivia S p A : Reporting of death of a Standing Legal Auditor of the Board of Statutory Auditors of Exprivia S.p.A.

Log in
10/05/2018 | 09:53am EDT

REPORTING OF DEATH OF A STANDING LEGAL AUDITOR OF THE BOARD OF STATUTORY AUDITORS OF EXPRIVIA S.P.A.

October 5, 2018.Exprivia- a company listed on the STAR segment of Borsa Italiana [XPR.MI] - informs that today the Statutory Auditor of the Board of Statutory Auditors of Exprivia S.p.A., Dr. Gaetano Samarelli, has died.

In compliance with the Articles of Association and legal requirements, Dr. Mauro Ferrante, appointed as Substitute Legal Auditor by the Shareholders' Meeting of 27 April 2017, assumes the office of Statutory Auditor of Exprivia.

Dr. Mauro Ferrante's curriculum vitae can be found on the Company's website,www.exprivia.it, in the

Corporate Governance section: Shareholders Meeting.

The Board of Directors, learnt with great regret the sad news, participates with profound sympathy to the grief of his family.

Exprivia | Italtel

Expriviais an international group specialized in Information and Communication Technology able to direct drivers of change in the business of its customers thanks to digital technologies. With a know-how and experience gained in over 30 years of constant presence on the market, Exprivia has a team of experts specializing in various fields of technology and in the main areas within this sector, from the Capital Market, Credit & Risk Management to IT Governance, from BPO to IT Security, from Big Data to Cloud, from IoT to Mobile, to SAP.

Listed on Borsa Italiana Stock Exchange since 2000 to the STAR MTA (XPR) segment, Exprivia supports its clients in the Banking & Finance, Telco & Media, Energy & Utilities, Aerospace & Defense, Manufacturing & Distribution, Healthcare and Public-Sector sectors.

In 2017 Exprivia acquired 81% of the share capital ofItaltel, a historic Italian company that today operates in the ICT market with a strong focus on the Telco & Media, Enterprises and Public-Sector markets. The Italtel offer includes solutions for networks, data centers, business collaboration, digital security, internet of things. The solutions are made up of own and third-party products, engineering services and consultancy.

Today the group Exprivia and Italtel has about 3,400 professionals distributed in over 20 countries worldwide.

Exprivia is subject to the direction and coordination of Abaco Innovazione S.p.A.

www.exprivia.it/enwww.italtel.com

Exprivia S.p.A. published this content on 05 October 2018
