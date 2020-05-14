Log in
Exprivia S p A : notifies the deferral of the date of approval of the Interim Report as at 31 March 2020

05/14/2020 | 10:25am EDT

PRESS RELEASE

EXPRIVIA NOTIFIES THE DEFERRAL OF THE DATE OF

APPROVAL OF THE INTERIM REPORT AS AT 31 MARCH 2020

May 14, 2020. Exprivia S.p.A. - a company listed on the STAR segment of Borsa Italiana [XPR.MI] - announces the deferral of the approval of the Interim Report as at 31 March 2020 at a new meeting of the Board of Directors to be held on May 18, 2020.

Exprivia

Exprivia is the parent company of an international group specialized in Information and Communication Technology able to direct drivers of change in the business of its customers thanks to digital technologies.

With a consolidated know-how and a long experience due to the constant presence on the market, the group has a team of experts specializing in various fields of technology and in the main areas within this sector, from the Capital Market, Credit & Risk Management to IT Governance, from BPO to IT Security, from Big Data to Cloud, from IoT to Mobile, from networking to enterprise collaboration to SAP. The group supports its clients in the Banking & Finance, Telco & Media, Energy & Utilities, Aerospace & Defense, Manufacturing & Distribution, Healthcare and Public-Sector sectors. The group offering is made up of solutions that are composed of third-party products, engineering services and consultancy.

Following the acquisition of 81% of Italtel's share capital, an historic Italian company that today operates in the ICT market with a strong focus on the Telco & Media, Enterprises and Public-Sector markets, today the group has about 3,600 professionals distributed in over 20 countries worldwide.

Exprivia S.p.A. is listed on Borsa Italiana Stock Exchange since 2000 to the STAR MTA (XPR).

Exprivia is subject to the direction and coordination of Abaco Innovazione S.p.A.

www.exprivia.it/en

Contacts

Exprivia SpA

Press office

Investor Relations

Gianni Sebastiano

Sec Mediterranea

gianni.sebastiano@exprivia.it

T. +39 080/5289670

T. + 39 0803382070 - F. +39 0803382077

Teresa Marmo

marmo@secrp.com- Cell. +39 335/6718211

Gianluigi Conese

conese@secrp.com- Cell. +39 335/7846403

Sec and Partners

T. +39 06/3222712

Martina Trecca

trecca@secrp.com- Cell. +39 333/9611304

Andrea Lijoi

lijoi@secrp.com- Cell. +39 329/2605000

Disclaimer

Exprivia S.p.A. published this content on 14 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 May 2020 14:24:09 UTC
