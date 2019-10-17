Log in
Extended Stay America Announces Dates for Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

10/17/2019 | 07:01am EDT

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Extended Stay America, Inc. and its paired-share REIT, ESH Hospitality, Inc. (collectively the "Company") (Nasdaq: STAY), announced today that it will release its third quarter results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. A conference call will be held on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

During the conference call, management will review the quarter’s results and performance, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer session.

Webcast

The conference call will also be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.aboutstay.com. To listen to a live webcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software. A replay of the call will also be available for 90 days following the webcast on the Company’s website.

To Participate in the Telephone Conference Call:
Dial in at least five minutes prior to start time.
Domestic:  1-855-327-6837
International: 1-631-891-4304

Conference Call Playback:
Domestic: 1-844-512-2921
International: 1-412-317-6671
Passcode:  10007887
The playback will be accessible through November 14, 2019.

About Extended Stay America
Extended Stay America, Inc. (“ESA”) and its brand Extended Stay America® is the leading brand in the mid-priced extended stay segment in the U.S with 626 hotels, with approximately twice as many rooms as its nearest competitor.  ESA’s subsidiary, ESH Hospitality, Inc., is the largest lodging REIT in North America by unit and room count, with 554 hotels and approximately 61,500 rooms in the U.S. ESA also manages or franchises an additional 72 Extended Stay America® hotels. Visit www.esa.com for more information.

Contacts

Investors & Media:
Rob Ballew
(980) 345-1546
investorrelations@esa.com

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
