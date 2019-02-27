Extended Stay America Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results 0 02/27/2019 | 04:28pm EST Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Net Income of $39.4 million for the fourth quarter, $211.8 million for the full year

Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $126.6 million for the fourth quarter, $599.7 million for the full year

of $126.6 million for the fourth quarter, $599.7 million for the full year Comparable system-wide RevPAR grows 0.9% for the fourth quarter, 2.0% for the full year CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Extended Stay America, Inc. and ESH Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) (together, the “Company”) today announced consolidated results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018. Fourth Quarter 2018 Highlights Net Income of $39.4 million Total revenues of $289.7 million Comparable system-wide Revenue Per Available Room (“RevPAR”) grew 0.9% to $47.38 Adjusted EBITDA of $126.6 million Adjusted Funds From Operations (“Adjusted FFO”)1 of $0.41 per diluted Paired Share, an increase of 3.0% Adjusted Paired Share Income1 of $0.21 per diluted Paired Share, an increase of 9.2%

Full Year 2018 Highlights Net Income of $211.8 million Total revenues of $1,275.1 million Comparable system-wide RevPAR grew 2.0% to $51.09 Adjusted EBITDA of $599.7 million Adjusted FFO of $2.02 per diluted Paired Share, an increase of 9.4% Adjusted Paired Share Income of $1.14 per diluted Paired Share, an increase of 14.4% ____________

1 See “Disclosure Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for an explanation of non-GAAP measures included in this release (i.e., Hotel Operating Profit, Hotel Operating Margin, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Funds from Operations (“FFO”), Adjusted FFO, Adjusted FFO per diluted Paired Share, Paired Share Income, Adjusted Paired Share Income and Adjusted Paired Share Income per diluted Paired Share).



Extended Stay America’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Jonathan Halkyard, commented, “We are pleased with the strong progress we made in 2018, including achieving solid financial results, growing our pipeline to nearly 60 hotels, growing RevPAR primarily from our core extended stay guest, refranchising over 70 hotels and further de-levering the balance sheet.” Mr. Halkyard continued, “Looking to 2019, on the backdrop of an expected stable macro environment, we plan to make significant progress on our growth strategy while evaluating options to enhance shareholder value.” Financial and Operating Results Total revenues for the three months ended December 31, 2018 were $289.7 million, a decrease of 4.2% over the same period in the prior year due to asset dispositions. Total room and other hotel revenues on a comparable Company-owned basis increased 0.9% for the quarter. Total revenues for the full year 2018 were $1,275.1 million, a decrease of 0.6% compared to 2017 due to asset dispositions. Total room and other hotel revenues on a comparable Company-owned basis increased 2.1% for the full year 2018 compared to the same period in 2017. Comparable system-wide RevPAR for the three months ended December 31, 2018 grew 0.9% over the same period in 2017 to $47.38, driven by a 310 basis point increase in occupancy to 72.9%, partially offset by a decline in average daily rate (“ADR”) of 3.4%. Comparable Company-owned RevPAR increased 0.7% during the fourth quarter to $48.97. Total Company-owned RevPAR increased 3.9% during the quarter, reflecting the sales of non-core hotels and the increase in comparable Company-owned RevPAR. Comparable system-wide RevPAR for the full year 2018 grew 2.0% over 2017. Hotel Operating Margin1for the three months ended December 31, 2018 was 51.1% compared to 53.0% in the same period in 2017. The decline in Hotel Operating Margin was driven primarily by an increase in payroll, reservation, marketing and maintenance expenses. Hotel Operating Margin for the full year 2018 was 54.0% compared to 55.0% in 2017. Net income for the three months ended December 31, 2018 was $39.4 million compared to $40.2 million in the same period in 2017, a decrease of 1.9%. The decline in net income was due to cycling an $11.9 million gain on asset dispositions in the same period in 2017 and a decline in Hotel Operating Margin, partially offset by lower interest expense, lower depreciation expense and a reduction in effective tax rate. Net income for the full year 2018 was $211.8 million compared to $172.2 million in 2017, an increase of 23.0%. Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended December 31, 2018 was $126.6 million, a decline of 9.7% compared to the same period in 2017. The decline in Adjusted EBITDA was due primarily to asset dispositions in 2017 and 2018 resulting in lost contribution of $8.7 million as well as an increase in comparable hotel operating expenses. Adjusted EBITDA excludes non-cash equity-based compensation expense of $1.7 million and a $0.9 million gain on asset dispositions. Adjusted EBITDA for the full year 2018 was $599.7 million, a decline of 3.7% compared to 2017, primarily due to asset dispositions in 2017 and 2018 resulting in lost contribution of approximately $22.0 million in 2018 compared to 2017. Adjusted FFO for the three months ended December 31, 2018 was $77.8 million compared to $77.1 million in the same period in 2017. The increase in Adjusted FFO was primarily due to a lower effective tax rate. Adjusted FFO per diluted Paired Share was $0.41 compared to $0.40 in the same period in 2017, an increase of 3.0%. Adjusted FFO for the full year 2018 was $382.8 million compared to $357.1 million in 2017. Adjusted FFO per diluted Paired Share for the full year 2018 was $2.02 compared to $1.84 in 2017, an increase of 9.4%. Adjusted FFO, a non-GAAP measure, represents funds from operations, as adjusted, attributable to the consolidated enterprise, whose representative equity security is a Paired Share. A Paired Share entitles its holder to participate in 100% of the common equity and earnings of both Extended Stay America, Inc. and ESH Hospitality, Inc. Adjusted Paired Share Income for the three months ended December 31, 2018 was $38.6 million, or $0.21 per diluted Paired Share, compared to $36.2 million, or $0.19 per diluted Paired Share, in the same period in 2017, an increase of 9.2% per diluted Paired Share. The increase in Adjusted Paired Share Income per diluted Paired Share was due to a lower effective tax rate, lower depreciation expense and a reduction in share count as a result of Paired Share repurchases. Adjusted Paired Share Income for the full year 2018 was $216.4 million, or $1.14 per diluted Paired Share, compared to $192.9 million, or $1.00 per diluted Paired Share, in 2017, an increase of 14.4% per diluted Paired Share. Adjusted Paired Share Income, a non-GAAP measure, represents net income, as adjusted, attributable to the consolidated enterprise, whose representative equity security is a Paired Share. Capital Expenditures The Company invested $61.7 million in capital expenditures during the fourth quarter of 2018. For the full year 2018, the Company invested $209.3 million in capital expenditures, including $47.8 million on new hotel builds and conversions and $11.9 million on renovations. Asset Dispositions and Acquisitions As previously announced, the Company completed the sale of one portfolio totaling 14 hotels during the fourth quarter for gross proceeds of $37.7 million, including prepaid franchise application and development fees. The portfolio sale comes with franchise agreements on all of the hotels sold and with agreements to develop or convert an additional seven Extended Stay America hotels. For the full year 2018, the Company completed the sale of 72 hotels for gross proceeds of approximately $322.0 million, of which 71 are expected to remain in the system under long-term franchise or management agreements. Hotel and Development Pipeline As of December 31, 2018, the Company had a pipeline of 57 hotels representing approximately 7,000 rooms. Company Owned Pipeline & Recently Opened Hotels as of December 31, 2018 Under Option Pre-Development Under Construction Total Pipeline Opened YTD # Hotels # Rooms # Hotels # Rooms # Hotels # Rooms # Hotels # Rooms # Hotels # Rooms 4 496 7 892 4 504 15 1,892 2 222 Third Party Pipeline & Recently Opened Hotels as of December 31, 2018 Commitments Applications Executed Total Pipeline Opened YTD # Hotels # Rooms # Hotels # Rooms # Hotels # Rooms # Hotels # Rooms # Hotels # Rooms 35 4,340 1 67 6 673 42 5,080 0 0 Definitions Under Option Locations with a signed purchase and sale agreement Pre-Development Land purchased, permitting and/or site work Under Construction Hotel is under construction Commitments Signed commitment to build a certain number of hotels by a third party Applications Third party filed franchise application with deposit Executed Franchise application approved, various stages of pre-development and/or under construction Distributions and Share Repurchases

On February 27, 2019, the Boards of Directors of Extended Stay America, Inc. and ESH Hospitality, Inc. declared cash distributions totaling $0.22 per Paired Share for the fourth quarter of 2018. The distributions are payable on March 28, 2019 to shareholders of record as of March 14, 2019. During the fourth quarter of 2018, the Company repurchased 0.3 million Paired Shares for an aggregate purchase price of $5.7 million. For the full year 2018, the Company repurchased 4.3 million Paired Shares for an aggregate purchase price of $85.3 million. As of February 27, 2019, the Company had approximately $112.7 million in share repurchase authorization remaining. 2019 Outlook The Company’s initial outlook for 2019 is as follows: Full Year 2019 Outlook

in millions, except % and # of hotels Low High # of hotels owned on 12/31/19 554 Total Revenues $ 1,230 $ 1,250 Comparable system-wide RevPAR % D 0.0 % 2.0 % Net income $ 188 $ 212 Adjusted Paired Share Income/Paired Share $ 1.02 $ 1.14 Adjusted EBITDA2 $ 560 $ 580 Depreciation and amortization $ 187 $ 193 Net interest expense $ 126 $ 126 Effective tax rate 16.0 % 17.0 % Capital expenditures $ 310 $ 360 Expected capital returns $ 220 $ 270 1 Approximately 200 basis point negative impact from hurricane affected markets and net renovation displacement

2 Lost contribution of approximately $21 million related to 72 hotel dispositions in 2018.

Webcast and Conference Call Details The Company will host a conference call on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The conference call will be webcast simultaneously in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.aboutstay.com. A replay of the call will be available for 90 days following the webcast on the Company’s website. Alternatively, the conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-705-6003 for domestic callers or 1-201-493-6725 for international callers. A telephone replay will be available from shortly after the call until March 7, 2019, and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 for domestic callers or 1-412-317-6671 for international callers. The passcode for the replay is 13687804.



Disclosure Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures Hotel Operating Profit, Hotel Operating Margin, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, FFO, Adjusted FFO, Adjusted FFO per diluted Paired Share, Paired Share Income, Adjusted Paired Share Income and Adjusted Paired Share Income per diluted Paired Share (collectively, the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures”), which are detailed in the reconciliation tables that accompany this release, are used by the Company as supplemental performance measures. The Company believes these measures provide useful information to investors regarding our results of operations and allow investors to evaluate the ongoing operating performance of our hotels and facilitate comparisons between the Company and other lodging companies, hotel owners and capital-intensive companies, including those which include a REIT as part of their legal entity structure. The Non-GAAP Financial Measures are not recognized terms under U.S. GAAP. These measures as presented may not be comparable to measures calculated by other companies. These measures should not be considered as alternative measures of, or superior to, operating profit, net income, net income per share or any other measure of the Company, Extended Stay America, Inc. or ESH Hospitality, Inc. calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company’s presentation of the Non-GAAP Financial Measures does not replace the presentation of the Company’s consolidated financial statements and other disclosures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Forward Looking Statements This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements related to our expectations regarding the performance of our business, financial results, liquidity and capital resources, capital expenditures and other non-historical statements, including the statements in the “Outlook” section of this release. Forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company’s actual results or performance to differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, possibly materially. For a description of factors that may cause the Company’s actual results or performance to differ from projected results or performance implied by forward-looking statements, please review the information under the headings “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” included in the Company’s combined annual report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on February 27, 2019 and other documents of the Company on file with or furnished to the SEC. Any forward-looking statements made in this release are qualified by these cautionary statements, and there can be no assurance that the actual results or developments anticipated by the Company will be realized or, even if substantially realized, will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company, its business or operations. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. We caution you that actual results may differ materially from what is expressed, implied or forecasted by the Company’s forward-looking statements.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc. (“ESA”) and its brand Extended Stay America® is the leading brand in the mid-priced extended stay segment in the U.S. with 627 hotels, with approximately twice as many rooms as its nearest competitor. ESA’s subsidiary, ESH Hospitality, Inc. (“ESH”), is the largest lodging REIT in North America by unit and room count, with 554 hotels and approximately 61,500 rooms in the U.S. ESA also manages or franchises an additional 73 Extended Stay America® hotels. Visit www.esa.com for more information. Contacts

Investors or Media:

Rob Ballew

(980) 345-1546

investorrelations@esa.com



EXTENDED STAY AMERICA, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS FOR THE THREE AND TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2018 AND 2017 (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2018 2017 % Variance 2018 2017 % Variance (Unaudited) (Audited) REVENUES: $ 279,236 $ 297,363 (6.1)% Room revenues $ 1,237,311 $ 1,260,868 (1.9)% 5,161 5,142 0.4% Other hotel revenues 21,871 21,857 0.1% 1,171 - n/a Franchise and management fees 3,310 - n/a 285,568 302,505 (5.6)% 1,262,492 1,282,725 (1.6)% 4,148 - n/a Other revenues from franchised and managed properties 12,567 - n/a 289,716 302,505 (4.2)% Total revenues 1,275,059 1,282,725 (0.6)% OPERATING EXPENSES: 140,004 142,819 (2.0)% Hotel operating expenses 583,029 585,545 (0.4)% 21,384 19,092 12.0% General and administrative expenses 91,094 94,652 (3.8)% 49,677 56,427 (12.0)% Depreciation and amortization 209,329 229,216 (8.7)% - 4,812 n/a Impairment of long-lived assets 43,600 25,169 73.2% 211,065 223,150 (5.4)% 927,052 934,582 (0.8)% 4,456 - n/a Other expenses from franchised and managed properties 13,217 - n/a 215,521 223,150 (3.4)% Total operating expenses 940,269 934,582 0.6% 879 11,870 (92.6)% GAIN ON SALE OF HOTEL PROPERTIES 42,478 9,973 325.9% 168 559 (69.9)% OTHER INCOME 669 2,959 (77.4)% 75,242 91,784 (18.0)% INCOME FROM OPERATIONS 377,937 361,075 4.7% (813 ) 27 (3,111.1)% OTHER NON-OPERATING (INCOME) EXPENSE (765 ) (399 ) 91.7% 29,798 32,814 (9.2)% INTEREST EXPENSE, NET 124,870 129,772 (3.8)% 46,257 58,943 (21.5)% INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE 253,832 231,702 9.6% 6,858 18,793 (63.5)% INCOME TAX EXPENSE 42,076 59,514 (29.3)% 39,399 40,150 (1.9)% NET INCOME 211,756 172,188 23.0% (78,345 ) (90,055 ) (13.0)% NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS (1) (98,892 ) (93,341 ) 5.9% $ (38,946 ) $ (49,905 ) (22.0)% NET (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO EXTENDED STAY AMERICA, INC. COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $ 112,864 $ 78,847 43.1% $ (0.21 ) $ (0.26 ) NET (LOSS) INCOME PER EXTENDED STAY AMERICA, INC. COMMON SHARE - DILUTED $ 0.59 $ 0.41 188,272 192,301 WEIGHTED-AVERAGE EXTENDED STAY AMERICA, INC. COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING - DILUTED 189,821 193,670 (1) Noncontrolling interests in Extended Stay America, Inc. include approximately 43% of ESH REIT's common equity as of December 31, 2018 and 2017. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2018 AND DECEMBER 31, 2017 (In thousands) (Audited) December 31, 2018 2017 Cash and cash equivalents $ 287,458 $ 113,343 Restricted cash $ 15,878 $ 37,631 Total assets $ 3,924,210 $ 4,076,005 Total debt, net of unamortized deferred financing costs and debt discounts (2) $ 2,402,637 $ 2,541,901 Total equity $ 1,310,639 $ 1,345,847 (2) Unamortized deferred financing costs and debt discounts totaled approximately $41.1 million and $49.0 million as of December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively. EXTENDED STAY AMERICA, INC. OPERATING METRICS COMPARABLE SYSTEM-WIDE OPERATING METRICS FOR THE THREE AND TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2018 AND 2017 (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2018 2017 Variance 2018 2017 Variance 625 (1) 625 (1) - Number of hotels 625 (1) 625 (1) - 68,780 (1) 68,780 (1) - Number of rooms 68,780 (1) 68,780 (1) - 72.9% (1) 69.8% (1) 310 bps Comparable System-Wide occupancy 75.2% (1) 74.6% (1) 60 bps $65.01 (1) $67.30 (1) (3.4)% Comparable System-Wide ADR $67.90 (1) $67.19 (1) 1.1% $47.38 (1) $46.98 (1) 0.9% Comparable System-Wide RevPAR $51.09 (1) $50.11 (1) 2.0% COMPARABLE COMPANY-OWNED OPERATING METRICS FOR THE THREE AND TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2018 AND 2017 (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2018 2017 Variance 2018 2017 Variance 73.4% (2) 70.7% (2) 270 bps Comparable Company-Owned occupancy 75.5% (3) 75.0% (3) 50 bps $66.73 (2) $68.80 (2) (3.0)% Comparable Company-Owned ADR $68.96 (3) $68.05 (3) 1.3% $48.97 (2) $48.64 (2) 0.7% Comparable Company-Owned RevPAR $52.09 (3) $51.05 (3) 2.0% COMPANY-OWNED HOTEL OPERATING METRICS FOR THE THREE AND TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2018 AND 2017 (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2018 2017 Variance 2018 2017 Variance 73.3% (4) 69.8% (4) 350 bps Company-Owned Occupancy 75.4% (4) 74.5% (4) 90 bps $66.56 (4) $67.30 (4) (1.1)% Company-Owned ADR $68.62 (4) $67.19 (4) 2.1% $48.79 (4) $46.98 (4) 3.9% Company-Owned RevPAR $51.73 (4) $50.09 (4) 3.3% (1) Includes hotels owned, franchised or managed for the full three and twelve month periods ended December 31, 2018 and 2017. (2) Includes 552 hotels owned and operated by the Company for the full three month periods ended December 31, 2018 and 2017. (3) Includes 598 hotels owned and operated by the Company for the six month periods ended June 30, 2018 and 2017, 566 hotels owned and operated by the Company for the three month periods ended September 30, 2018 and 2017 and 552 hotels owned and operated by the Company for the three month periods ended December 31, 2018 and 2017. (4) Include results of operations based on the Company's ownership and operation of hotels during the periods presented, which is summarized below: Date Number of Hotels

(Sold) Acquired

Number of Rooms

Number of

Owned Hotels Number of

Owned Rooms January 1, 2017 629 69,383 May 2017 (3 ) (500 ) 626 68,883 May 2017 (1 ) (103 ) 625 68,780 December 2017 (1 ) (160 ) 624 68,620 February 2018 (25 ) (2,430 ) 599 66,190 March 2018 (1 ) (101 ) 598 66,089 May 2018 1 115 599 66,204 September 2018 (16 ) (1,680 ) 583 64,524 September 2018 (16 ) (1,776 ) 567 62,748 November 2018 1 107 568 62,855 November 2018 (14 ) (1,369 ) 554 61,486 December 31, 2018 554 61,486 EXTENDED STAY AMERICA, INC. NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO HOTEL OPERATING PROFIT AND HOTEL OPERATING MARGIN FOR THE THREE AND TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2018 AND 2017 (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2018 2017 Variance 2018 2017 Variance $ 39,399 $ 40,150 (1.9)% Net income $ 211,756 $ 172,188 23.0% 6,858 18,793 (63.5)% Income tax expense 42,076 59,514 (29.3)% 29,798 32,814 (9.2)% Interest expense, net 124,870 129,772 (3.8)% (813 ) 27 (3,111.1)% Other non-operating (income) expense (765 ) (399 ) 91.7% (168 ) (559 ) (69.9)% Other income (669 ) (2,959 ) (77.4)% (879 ) (11,870 ) (92.6)% Gain on sale of hotel properties (42,478 ) (9,973 ) 325.9% - 4,812 n/a Impairment of long-lived assets 43,600 25,169 73.2% 49,677 56,427 (12.0)% Depreciation and amortization 209,329 229,216 (8.7)% 21,384 19,092 12.0% General and administrative expenses 91,094 94,652 (3.8)% 796 542 46.9% Loss on disposal of assets (1) 3,413 8,607 (60.3)% (1,171 ) - n/a Franchise and management fees (3,310 ) - n/a 308 - n/a Other expenses from franchised and managed properties, net of other revenues 650 - n/a $ 145,189 $ 160,228 (9.4)% Hotel Operating Profit $ 679,566 $ 705,787 (3.7)% $ 279,236 $ 297,363 (6.1)% Room revenues $ 1,237,311 $ 1,260,868 (1.9)% 5,161 5,142 0.4% Other hotel revenues 21,871 21,857 0.1% $ 284,397 $ 302,505 (6.0)% Total room and other hotel revenues $ 1,259,182 $ 1,282,725 (1.8)% 51.1 % 53.0 % (190) bps Hotel Operating Margin 54.0 % 55.0 % (100) bps (1) Included in hotel operating expenses in the consolidated statements of operations.

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO COMPARABLE HOTEL OPERATING PROFIT AND COMPARABLE HOTEL OPERATING MARGIN FOR THE TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2018 and 2017 (In thousands) (Unaudited) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2018 2017 Variance Net income $ 211,756 $ 172,188 23.0 % Income tax expense 42,076 59,514 (29.3 )% Interest expense, net 124,870 129,772 (3.8 )% Other non-operating income (765 ) (399 ) 91.7 % Other income (669 ) (2,959 ) (77.4 )% Gain on sale of hotel properties (42,478 ) (9,973 ) 325.9 % Impairment of long-lived assets 43,600 25,169 73.2 % Depreciation and amortization 209,329 229,216 (8.7 )% General and administrative expenses 91,094 94,652 (3.8 )% Loss on disposal of assets (1) 3,413 8,607 (60.3 )% Franchise and management fees (3,310 ) - n/a Other expenses from franchised and managed properties, net of other revenues 650 - n/a Hotel operating profit of hotels not owned for entirety of periods presented (2) (21,422 ) (42,997 ) (50.2 )% Comparable Hotel Operating Profit $ 658,144 $ 662,790 (0.7 )% Room revenues $ 1,237,311 $ 1,260,868 (1.9 )% Other hotel revenues 21,871 21,857 0.1 % Total revenues of hotels not owned for entirety of periods presented(2) (54,753 ) (102,593 ) (46.6 )% Comparable total room and other hotel revenues $ 1,204,429 $ 1,180,132 2.1 % Comparable Hotel Operating Margin 54.6 % 56.2 % (160) bps (1) Included in hotel operating expenses in the consolidated statements of operations. (2) Comparable Hotel Operating Profit and Comparable Hotel Operating Margin include the results of 552 hotels owned and operated during the years ended December 31, 2018 and 2017. EXTENDED STAY AMERICA, INC. NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR THE THREE AND TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2018 AND 2017 (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 $ 39,399 $ 40,150 Net income $ 211,756 $ 172,188 29,798 32,814 Interest expense, net 124,870 129,772 6,858 18,793 Income tax expense 42,076 59,514 49,677 56,427 Depreciation and amortization 209,329 229,216 125,732 148,184 EBITDA 588,031 590,690 1,725 (1,497 ) Equity-based compensation 7,724 7,552 - 4,812 Impairment of long-lived assets 43,600 25,169 (879 ) (11,870 ) Gain on sale of hotel properties (42,478 ) (9,973 ) (19 ) 560 Other (income) expense(1) 2,860 9,467 $ 126,559 $ 140,189 Adjusted EBITDA $ 599,737 $ 622,905 (1) Includes loss on disposal of assets, non-operating income (expense), including mark-to-market impact of interest rate hedges and foreign currency transaction costs, and certain costs associated with acquisitions, dispositions and capital transactions. Loss on disposal of assets totaled $0.8 million, $0.5 million, $3.4 million and $8.6 million, respectively. NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO EBITDA AND COMPARABLE HOTEL ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR THE TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2018 and 2017 (In thousands) (Unaudited) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2018 2017 Net income $ 211,756 $ 172,188 Interest expense, net 124,870 129,772 Income tax expense 42,076 59,514 Depreciation and amortization 209,329 229,216 EBITDA 588,031 590,690 Adjusted Property EBITDA of hotels not owned for entirety of periods presented(1) (21,422 ) (42,997 ) Equity-based compensation 7,724 7,552 Impairment of long-lived assets 43,600 25,169 Gain on sale of hotel properties (42,478 ) (9,973 ) Other expense(2) 2,860 9,467 Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDA $ 578,315 $ 579,908 (1) Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDA includes the results of 552 hotels owned and operated during the years ended December 31, 2018 and 2017. (2) Includes loss on disposal of assets, non-operating income (expense), including mark-to-market impact of interest rate hedges and foreign currency transaction costs, and certain costs associated with acquisitions, dispositions and capital transactions. Loss on disposal of assets totaled $3.4 million and $8.6 million, respectively. EXTENDED STAY AMERICA, INC. NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION OF NET (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO EXTENDED STAY AMERICA, INC. COMMON SHAREHOLDERS TO FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS, ADJUSTED FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS AND ADJUSTED FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS PER DILUTED PAIRED SHARE FOR THE THREE AND TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2018 AND 2017 (In thousands, except per share and per Paired Share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 $ (0.21 ) $ (0.26 ) Net (loss) income per Extended Stay America, Inc. common share - diluted $ 0.59 $ 0.41 $ (38,946 ) $ (49,905 ) Net (loss) income attributable to Extended Stay America, Inc. common shareholders $ 112,864 $ 78,847 78,341 90,051 Noncontrolling interests attributable to Class B

common shares of ESH REIT 98,876 93,325 48,307 55,232 Real estate depreciation and amortization 204,095 224,559 - 4,812 Impairment of long-lived assets 43,600 25,169 (879 ) (11,870 ) Gain on sale of hotel properties (42,478 ) (9,973 ) (8,015 ) (12,048 ) Tax effect of adjustments to net (loss) income attributable to Extended Stay America, Inc. common shareholders (34,517 ) (56,883 ) 78,808 76,272 Funds from Operations 382,440 355,044 - 1,183 Debt modification and extinguishment costs 1,621 2,351 (1,208 ) (42 ) Other (income) expense(1) (1,208 ) 314 204 (285 ) Tax effect of adjustments to Funds from Operations (70 ) (639 ) $ 77,804 $ 77,128 Adjusted Funds from Operations $ 382,783 $ 357,070 $ 0.41 $ 0.40 Adjusted Funds from Operations

per Paired Share – diluted $ 2.02 $ 1.84 188,272 192,301 Weighted average Paired Shares

outstanding – diluted 189,821 193,670 (1) Includes mark-to-market impact of interest rate hedges and certain other non-operating income.

EXTENDED STAY AMERICA, INC. NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION OF NET (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO EXTENDED STAY AMERICA, INC. COMMON SHAREHOLDERS TO PAIRED SHARE INCOME, ADJUSTED PAIRED SHARE INCOME AND ADJUSTED PAIRED SHARE INCOME PER DILUTED PAIRED SHARE FOR THE THREE AND TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2018 AND 2017 (In thousands, except per share and per Paired Share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 $ (0.21 ) $ (0.26 ) Net (loss) income per Extended Stay America, Inc. common share - diluted $ 0.59 $ 0.41 $ (38,946 ) $ (49,905 ) Net (loss) income attributable to Extended Stay America, Inc. common shareholders $ 112,864 $ 78,847 78,341 90,051 Noncontrolling interests attributable to Class B

common shares of ESH REIT 98,876 93,325 39,395 40,146 Paired Share Income 211,740 172,172 - 1,183 Debt modification and extinguishment costs 1,621 2,351 - 4,812 Impairment of long-lived assets 43,600 25,169 (879 ) (11,870 ) Gain on sale of hotel properties (42,478 ) (9,973 ) (19 ) 560 Other (income) expense(1) 2,860 9,467 152 1,329 Tax effect of adjustments to Paired Share Income (937 ) (6,241 ) $ 38,649 $ 36,160 Adjusted Paired Share Income $ 216,406 $ 192,945 $ 0.21 $ 0.19 Adjusted Paired Share Income per Paired Share – diluted $ 1.14 $ 1.00 188,272 192,301 Weighted average Paired Shares outstanding – diluted 189,821 193,670 (1) Includes loss on disposal of assets, non-operating income (expense), including mark-to-market impact of interest rate hedges and foreign currency transaction costs, and certain costs associated with acquisitions, dispositions and capital transactions. Loss on disposal of assets totaled $0.8 million, $0.5 million, $3.4 million and $8.6 million, respectively.

EXTENDED STAY AMERICA, INC. TOTAL REVENUES AND NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2018 (ADJUSTED) AND 2019 (OUTLOOK) (In thousands) (Unaudited) Year Ended Year Ending December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 (Outlook) (Adjusted)(1) Low High $ 1,204,429 Total revenues $ 1,230,000 $ 1,250,000 $ 211,756 Net income $ 188,202 $ 212,310 124,870 Interest expense, net 126,000 126,000 42,076 Income tax expense 38,548 40,440 209,329 Depreciation and amortization 193,000 187,000 588,031 EBITDA 545,750 565,750 (21,422 ) Adjusted Property EBITDA of hotels not owned for

entirety of periods presented (1) - - 7,724 Equity-based compensation 8,250 8,250 43,600 Impairment of long-lived assets - - (42,478 ) Gain on sale of hotel properties - - 2,860 Other expense(2) 6,000 6,000 $ 578,315 Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDA $ 560,000 $ 580,000 (1) 2018 results adjusted to reflect the results of 552 hotels owned and operated for the full year ended December 31, 2018. (2) Includes loss on disposal of assets, non-operating income (expense), including mark-to-market impact of interest rate hedges, foreign currency transaction costs, and certain costs associated with acquisitions, dispositions and capital transactions. EXTENDED STAY AMERICA, INC. NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO EXTENDED STAY AMERICA, INC. COMMON SHAREHOLDERS TO PAIRED SHARE INCOME, ADJUSTED PAIRED SHARE INCOME AND ADJUSTED PAIRED SHARE INCOME PER DILUTED PAIRED SHARE FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2018 (ACTUAL) AND 2019 (OUTLOOK) (In thousands, except per share and per Paired Share data) (Unaudited) Year Ended Year Ending December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 (Outlook) (Actual) Low High $ 0.59 Net income per Extended Stay America, Inc. common share - diluted $ 0.43 $ 0.50 $ 112,864 Net income attributable to Extended Stay

America, Inc. common shareholders $ 80,721 $ 94,962 98,876 Noncontrolling interests attributable to

Class B common shares of ESH REIT 107,465 117,332 211,740 Paired Share Income 188,186 212,294 1,621 Debt modification and extinguishment costs - - 43,600 Impairment of long-lived assets - - (42,478 ) Gain on sale of hotel properties - - 2,860 Other expense (1) 6,000 6,000 (937 ) Tax effect of adjustments to Paired Share Income (1,020 ) (960 ) $ 216,406 Adjusted Paired Share Income $ 193,166 $ 217,334 $ 1.14 Adjusted Paired Share Income per Paired Share – diluted $ 1.02 $ 1.14 189,821 Weighted average Paired Shares outstanding – diluted 189,821 189,821 (1) Includes loss on disposal of assets, non-operating income (expense), including mark-to-market impact of interest rate hedges and foreign currency transaction costs, and certain costs associated with acquisitions, dispositions and capital transactions.



© GlobeNewswire 2019 0 Latest news on EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC 04:28p Extended Stay America Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results GL 02/18 Extended Stay America Announces Dates for Fourth Quarter Earnings Release, Co.. GL 02/06 EXTENDED STAY AMERICA : Hotel in Colonial Heights Virginia Breaks Ground AQ 01/23 Extended Stay America Announces Tax Treatment for 2018 Distributions GL 01/02 EXTENDED STAY AMERICA, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K) AQ 2018 Extended Stay America Hotels Kicks Off Its 25 Days of Holiday Cheer Giveaway .. GL 2018 EXTENDED STAY AMERICA : Announces Completed Disposition of 14 Hotels to Singerma.. AQ 2018 Extended Stay America Announces Completed Disposition of 14 Hotels to Singerm.. GL 2018 EXTENDED STAY AMERICA : 3Q Earnings Snapshot AQ 2018 EXTENDED STAY AMERICA, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (for.. AQ