Extendicare Announces Exit from B.C. Market in 2020

MARKHAM, Ontario, March 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Extendicare Inc. (“Extendicare” or the “Company”) (TSX: EXE) announced today that it has received notice from Fraser Health and Vancouver Coastal Health, both regional health authorities in British Columbia (the “Health Authorities”), that the Health Authorities will be bringing their home support services in-house, and as a result will not be renewing contracts with private sector home support agencies, including ParaMed Inc. (ParaMed), the Company’s home health care provider. As such, ParaMed will be exiting the B.C. market when its contracts with the Health Authorities expire in March 2020.



ParaMed will work closely with the Health Authorities in an effort to make the transition as smooth as possible for everyone involved. The Health Authorities have indicated that they are committed to continuity of care for clients and continuity of employment for home support staff throughout the transition.

For the 2018 year, ParaMed’s B.C. operations provided 1.2 million hours of service, contributing approximately 11% of ParaMed’s home care volumes and revenue, and less than 1% of its net operating income. Labour adjustment provisions in our collective agreements will be utilized and the transition is expected to occur at the expiry of our current contract such that restructuring costs are currently anticipated to be minimal.

ABOUT EXTENDICARE

A leading provider of care and services for seniors across Canada, Extendicare is committed to delivering quality care throughout the health continuum to meet the needs of a growing seniors population, through its network of 120 senior care and retirement living centres (67 owned/53 managed) and home health care operations, under the Extendicare, Esprit Lifestyle and ParaMed brands. Our qualified and highly trained workforce of approximately 23,000 individuals is dedicated to helping people live better through a commitment to quality service and a passion for what we do.

