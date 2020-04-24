Log in
Extendicare Announces Timing of 2020 First Quarter Results and Conference Call

04/24/2020 | 06:38pm EDT

MARKHAM, Ontario, April 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Extendicare Inc. (“Extendicare” or the “Company”) (TSX: EXE) announced today that it plans to release its financial results for the first quarter of 2020 after market close on Thursday, May 14, 2020. A conference call hosted by Michael Guerriere, President and Chief Executive Officer and David Bacon, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be held on May 15, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. (ET) to discuss the results.

To participate in the conference call on May 15, 2020, please dial 1-800-319-4610 or 416-915-3239. The conference call and accompanying slide presentation will also be accessible via webcast at www.extendicare.com under the “Our Investors/Events & Presentations” section. A replay of the call will be available approximately two hours after completion of the live call until midnight on May 29, 2020. To access the rebroadcast dial 1-800-319-6413 followed by the passcode 4487#.

About Extendicare

Extendicare is a leading provider of care and services for seniors across Canada, operating under the Extendicare, Esprit Lifestyle, ParaMed, Extendicare Assist, and SGP Purchasing Partner Network brands. We are committed to delivering quality care throughout the health continuum to meet the needs of a growing seniors population. We operate or provide contract services to a network of 122 long-term care homes and retirement communities (69 owned/53 contract services), provide approximately 9.3 million hours of home health care services annually, and provide group purchasing services to third parties representing approximately 71,600 senior residents across Canada. Our qualified and highly trained workforce of approximately 22,000 individuals is passionate about providing high quality services to help people live better.

Extendicare contact:
Jillian Fountain
Vice President, Investor Relations
Phone: (905) 470-5534; Fax: (905) 470-4003
Email:  jfountain@extendicare.com
www.extendicare.com 

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
