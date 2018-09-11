Extendicare Appoints Dr. Michael R. Guerriere as New President and CEO

MARKHAM, Ontario, Sept. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Extendicare Inc. (“Extendicare” or the “Company”) (TSX: EXE) is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has completed its search for a new President and Chief Executive Officer with the appointment of Dr. Michael R. Guerriere effective October 22, 2018. Dr. Guerriere, will be succeeding Tim Lukenda who, as previously announced, is departing the Company.



Dr. Guerriere, a current member of Extendicare’s Board of Directors, has a diverse background with over 25 years of experience in medicine, healthcare and technology. He is currently the Chief Medical Officer, Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer of TELUS Health, where he oversees the strategy for the company’s eHealth business which serves clinical professionals, hospitals, government agencies, health authorities, pharmacies and consumers across Canada. Prior to joining TELUS Health in 2011, Dr. Guerriere was a founding partner of Courtyard Group, an international healthcare consultancy that TELUS Health acquired. Before starting Courtyard in 2002, he served ten years as an executive in university teaching hospitals, including as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at the University Health Network. He holds a degree in Medicine and specialty training in Internal Medicine from the University of Toronto, an MBA from the Kellogg School at Northwestern University and an honorary doctorate from Ryerson University.

On behalf of the Board of Directors, Alan Torrie, the Chairman of Extendicare, stated: “We are very pleased with the selection of Dr. Guerriere as the Company’s new President and CEO. We are confident that his background, skills and experience make him ideally suited to lead the Company through its next chapter of growth and continuing success.”

Dr. Guerriere commented, “I’m grateful to the Board for this opportunity. I believe strongly in Extendicare’s growth potential and strategy and look forward to joining the Company’s dedicated team members and caregivers in shaping its future as a leading senior care provider.”

