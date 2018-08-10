Log in
EXTENDICARE INC (EXE)
08/09 Extendicare Announces 2018 Second Quarter Results
GL
07/31 EXTENDICARE : Announces Pending Departure of CEO
AQ
07/30 EXTENDICARE INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
Extendicare Inc : Extendicare Inc. to Host Earnings Call

08/10/2018

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2018 / Extendicare Inc. (OTC PINK: EXETF) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q2 Earnings Call to be held on August 10, 2018 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/C-58189B8F5948F.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing info@investornetwork.com or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2018 1 116 M
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 6,37%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,59x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,57x
Capitalization 654 M
Chart EXTENDICARE INC
Extendicare Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends EXTENDICARE INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 8,75  CAD
Spread / Average Target 16%
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy Louis Lukenda President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Alan D. Torrie Non-Executive Chairman
Elaine E. Everson Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Margery Obrentz Cunningham Independent Director
Sandra L. Hanington Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EXTENDICARE INC-17.70%499
HCA HOLDINGS (HOSPITAL CORPORATION AMERICA)45.95%44 401
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE-3.81%29 775
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS12.74%18 325
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS10.06%14 770
DAVITA0.55%12 798
