Exterran Corporation Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conference

03/13/2019 | 06:01am EDT

HOUSTON, March 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exterran Corporation (NYSE: EXTN) (“Exterran” or the “Company”) today announced that the Company will be participating in the following upcoming investor event:

  • March 26, 2019 – Scotia Howard Weil 47th Annual Energy Conference, New Orleans, LA. 

The accompanying slide presentation for the conference will be made available in the Investor Relations section of the Exterran Corporation’s website.

About Exterran Corporation
Exterran Corporation (NYSE: EXTN) is a global systems and process company offering solutions in the oil, gas, water and power markets. We are a provider of natural gas processing and treatment and compression products and services, providing critical midstream infrastructure solutions to customers throughout the world. Exterran Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas and operates in approximately 25 countries.

For more information, visit www.exterran.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
All statements in this release (and oral statements made regarding the subjects of this release) other than historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of uncertainties and factors, many of which are outside Exterran Corporation’s (“Exterran”) control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, Exterran’s expectations regarding the anticipated timing and results of the Audit Committee’s internal investigation; the anticipated timing for filing restated financial statements with the SEC; and the impact and materiality of errors on the Company’s financial statements.

While Exterran believes that the assumptions concerning future events are reasonable, it cautions that there are inherent difficulties in predicting certain important factors that could impact the future performance or results of its business. Among the factors that could cause results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements are unanticipated delays in completing the Audit Committee’s internal investigation, the preparation and audit of the Company’s previously filed financial statements and the implementation of changes to the Company’s internal controls and procedures.

These forward-looking statements are also affected by the risk factors, forward-looking statements and challenges and uncertainties described in Exterran’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission available on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website www.sec.gov. A discussion of these risks is expressly incorporated by reference into this release. Except as required by law, Exterran expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For information, contact:
Investors  - Blake Hancock, 281-854-3403

 

LogoBlueBlack.jpg


