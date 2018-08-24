Log in
EXTRA SPACE STORAGE (EXR)

EXTRA SPACE STORAGE (EXR)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 08/24 10:00:00 pm
92.545 USD   +1.13%
10:06pEXTRA SPACE STO : Announces 3rd Quarter 2018 Dividend
PR
08/03EXTRA SPACE STO : Recognized as Best Third-Party Management Company ..
PR
07/31EXTRA SPACE STO : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Extra Space Storage Inc. : Announces 3rd Quarter 2018 Dividend

08/24/2018 | 10:06pm CEST

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Extra Space Storage Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: EXR) announced today that the Company's board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.86 per share on the common stock of the Company for the third quarter 2018.  The dividend is payable on September 28, 2018 to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 14, 2018. 

About Extra Space Storage Inc.
Extra Space Storage Inc., headquartered in Salt Lake City, is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, and a member of the S&P 500.  As of June 30, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,568 self-storage properties, which comprise approximately 1,090,000 units and approximately 119 million square feet of rentable storage space offering customers conveniently located and secure storage units across the country, including boat storage, RV storage and business storage. The Company is the second largest owner and/or operator of self-storage properties in the United States and is the largest self-storage management company in the United States.  

For more information, please visit www.extraspace.com.

 

© PRNewswire 2018
