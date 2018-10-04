Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Extra Space Storage    EXR

EXTRA SPACE STORAGE (EXR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Extra Space Storage Inc. : Announces Date of Earnings Release and Conference Call to Discuss 3rd Quarter 2018 Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/04/2018 | 01:46am CEST

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Extra Space Storage Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: EXR) announced today it will release financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018 on Tuesday, October 30, 2018 after the market closes. The Company will host a conference call at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, October 31, 2018 to discuss its financial results.  Hosting the call will be Extra Space Storage's CEO, Joe Margolis. Joining him will be Scott Stubbs, Executive Vice President and CFO. 

Extra Space Storage. You deserve some extra space! (PRNewsFoto/Extra Space Storage Inc.)

During the conference call, company officers will review operating performance, discuss recent events, and conduct a question-and-answer period. The question-and-answer period will be limited to registered financial analysts.  All other participants will have listen-only capability.

To Participate in the Telephone Conference Call:


Dial in at least five minutes prior to start time.


Domestic: 855-791-2026

International: 631-485-4899





Passcode: 8497949


Conference Call Playback:


Domestic: 855-859-2056

International: 404-537-3406 







Passcode: 8497949

The playback can be accessed beginning on October 31, 2018 at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time through November 5, 2018 at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

The conference call will also be available on the Company's website under Investor Relations at www.ir.extraspace.com.  To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software.  A replay of the call will also be available for 30 days on the Company's website.

Full Text of the Earnings Report and Supplemental Data
The full text of the earnings report and supplemental data will be available at the Company's website at http://ir.extraspace.com/ immediately following the earnings release to the wire services after the market close on Tuesday, October 30, 2018.

For those without Internet access, the earnings release will be available by mail or fax, on request.  To receive a copy, please call Extra Space Storage Investor Relations at (801) 365-1759.

About Extra Space Storage Inc.
Extra Space Storage Inc., headquartered in Salt Lake City, is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust.  As of June 30, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,568 self-storage properties, which comprise approximately 1,090,000 units and approximately 119 million square feet of rentable storage space offering customers conveniently located and secure storage units across the country, including boat storage, RV storage and business storage. The Company is the second largest owner and/or operator of self-storage properties in the United States and is the largest self-storage management company in the United States.  

For more information, please visit www.extraspace.com.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/extra-space-storage-inc-announces-date-of-earnings-release-and-conference-call-to-discuss-3rd-quarter-2018-results-300724172.html

SOURCE Extra Space Storage Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EXTRA SPACE STORAGE
01:46aEXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC. : Announces Date of Earnings Release and Conference Cal..
PR
09/17EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form..
AQ
09/14EXTRA SPACE STORAGE : Continental Ranch Self Storage sells for $7 million
AQ
09/13EXTRA SPACE STORAGE : Ex-dividend day for
FA
09/07EXTRA SPACE STORAGE : Report
CO
08/24EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC. : Announces 3rd Quarter 2018 Dividend
PR
08/24EXTRA SPACE STORAGE : Dividends
CO
08/16EXTRA SPACE STORAGE : Recognized as Best Third-Party Management Company and adds..
AQ
08/16EXTRA SPACE STORAGE : Report
CO
08/09EXTRA SPACE STORAGE : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITIO..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/03EXTRA SPACE STORAGE : This 4.0%-Yielding Storage REIT Is Worth A Look 
10/01Extra Innings For Extra Space 
09/27Extra Space Storage (EXR) Presents At BAML 2018 Global Real Estate Conference.. 
09/2644 Of 101 S&P 500 'Safer' Dividend Stocks Yield 3% To 6% To September 2019 
09/12STORAGE REITS : The Boom Is Over, But Outlook Remains Solid 
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.