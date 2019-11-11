Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Extra Space Storage Inc.    EXR

EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC.

(EXR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Extra Space Storage Inc. : Announces 4th Quarter 2019 Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/11/2019 | 07:01pm EST

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Extra Space Storage Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: EXR) announced today that the Company's board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.90 per share on the common stock of the Company for the fourth quarter 2019. The dividend is payable on December 31, 2019 to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 16, 2019. 

Extra Space Storage. You deserve some extra space! (PRNewsFoto/Extra Space Storage Inc.)

About Extra Space Storage Inc.
Extra Space Storage Inc., headquartered in Salt Lake City, is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2019, the Company owned and/or operated 1,797 self-storage properties, which comprise approximately 1.3 million units and approximately 137.6 million square feet of rentable storage space offering customers conveniently located and secure storage units across the country, including boat storage, RV storage and business storage. The Company is the second largest owner and/or operator of self-storage properties in the United States and is the largest self-storage management company in the United States.  

For more information, please visit www.extraspace.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/extra-space-storage-inc-announces-4th-quarter-2019-dividend-300955916.html

SOURCE Extra Space Storage Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC.
07:01pEXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC. : Announces 4th Quarter 2019 Dividend
PR
11/05EXTRA SPACE STORAGE : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITIO..
AQ
10/30EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financ..
AQ
10/29EXTRA SPACE STORAGE : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/29EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC. : Reports 2019 Third Quarter Results
PR
10/29EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC. : 3rd quarter results
CO
10/04EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC. : Announces Date of Earnings Release and Conference Cal..
PR
10/03EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC. : Report
CO
09/29Investors Are Moving Into Storage Units
DJ
09/20EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form..
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group