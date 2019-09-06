Log in
Extra Space Storage Inc. : to Present at Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Global Real Estate Conference

09/06/2019 | 08:10pm EDT

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Extra Space Storage Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: EXR) announced today that the Company's Chief Executive Officer, Joseph D. Margolis, is scheduled to participate in a roundtable presentation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Global Real Estate Conference in New York, NY.

Extra Space Storage. You deserve some extra space! (PRNewsFoto/Extra Space Storage Inc.)

The session is scheduled for Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 12:40 p.m. Eastern Time and can be accessed via webcast at http://www.veracast.com/webcasts/baml/realestate2019/id73109372877.cfm. This webcast will be recorded and available at the same URL through December 9, 2019. An investor presentation will also be posted to the presentation section of the Company's Investor Relations website.

About Extra Space Storage Inc.
Extra Space Storage Inc., headquartered in Salt Lake City, is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, and a member of the S&P 500. As of June 30, 2019, the Company owned and/or operated 1,752 self-storage properties, which comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 134.1 million square feet of rentable storage space offering customers conveniently located and secure storage units across the country, including boat storage, RV storage and business storage. The Company is the second largest owner and/or operator of self-storage properties in the United States and is the largest self-storage management company in the United States.  

For more information, please visit www.extraspace.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/extra-space-storage-inc-to-present-at-bank-of-america-merrill-lynch-2019-global-real-estate-conference-300913546.html

SOURCE Extra Space Storage Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
