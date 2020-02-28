Log in
Extra Space Storage Inc. : to Present at Citi 2020 Global Property CEO Conference

02/28/2020 | 04:11pm EST

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Extra Space Storage Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: EXR) announced today that the Company's Chief Executive Officer, Joe Margolis, is scheduled to participate in a roundtable presentation at the Citi 2020 Global Property CEO Conference in Hollywood, FL.

Extra Space Storage. You deserve some extra space! (PRNewsFoto/Extra Space Storage Inc.)

The session is scheduled for Monday, March 2, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time and can be accessed via webcast at http://www.veracast.com/webcasts/citigroup/globalproperty2020/28107351393.cfm.  This webcast will be recorded and available at the same URL through June 2, 2020.

About Extra Space Storage Inc.
Extra Space Storage Inc., headquartered in Salt Lake City, is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, and a member of the S&P 500.  As of December 31, 2019, the Company owned and/or operated 1,817 self-storage properties, which comprise approximately 1.3 million units and approximately 140.0 million square feet of rentable storage space offering customers conveniently located and secure storage units across the country, including boat storage, RV storage and business storage. The Company is the second largest owner and/or operator of self-storage properties in the United States and is the largest self-storage management company in the United States.  

For more information, please visit www.extraspace.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/extra-space-storage-inc-to-present-at-citi-2020-global-property-ceo-conference-301013446.html

SOURCE Extra Space Storage Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
