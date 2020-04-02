Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc.    XOG

EXTRACTION OIL & GAS, INC.

(XOG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Extraction Provides Update to 2020 Capital and G&A Budgets

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/02/2020 | 04:41pm EDT

DENVER, April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ: XOG) (“Extraction” or the “Company”) today announced reductions to its capital and G&A budgets. In response to recent commodity price weakness, The Company has reduced its 2020 upstream capital budget by 42% to $250-300 million. “As we continue to focus on strengthening our balance sheet and maximizing liquidity, we are reducing our activity in light of current challenging economic conditions,” said CEO Matt Owens. “We will continue to monitor oil prices and the economy in general, and we may further adjust our level of activity if market conditions change materially.”

The Company also reduced its 2020 cash G&A budget 18% to $40-$50 million, including a reduction in the cash compensation of the Company’s senior management team. “All officers of Extraction, including the executive team, have elected to take a 10% reduction in 2020 salaries and bonus compensation effective immediately,” said Owens.

Extraction expects to update its detailed financial and operational guidance in the coming months. In the interim, the Company’s previously issued guidance should no longer be relied upon.

About Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc.
Denver-based Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. is an independent energy exploration and development company focused on developing and producing crude oil, natural gas and NGLs primarily in the Wattenberg Field in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. For further information, please visit www.extractionog.com. The Company's common shares are listed for trading on the NASDAQ under the symbol: “XOG.”

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included herein concerning, among other things, our 2020 guidance, planned capital expenditures, changes in oil and gas production, the number of anticipated wells to be drilled or completed after the date hereof, future cash flows and borrowings, pursuit of potential acquisition opportunities, our financial position, business strategy and other plans and objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are identified by their use of terms and phrases such as "may," "expect," "estimate," "project," "plan," "believe," "intend," "achievable," "anticipate," "will," "continue," "potential," "should," "could," and similar terms and phrases. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve certain assumptions, risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements represent our expectations or beliefs concerning future events, and it is possible that the results described in this press release will not be achieved. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of our control that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all such factors. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in the “Risk Factors” section of our most recent Form 10-K and Forms 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in our other public filings and press releases. These and other factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement.

Investor Contact: Louis Baltimore, ir@extractionog.com, 720-974-7773
Media Contact: Brian Cain, info@extractionog.com, 720-974-7782

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on EXTRACTION OIL & GAS, INC.
04:41pExtraction Provides Update to 2020 Capital and G&A Budgets
GL
03/20EXTRACTION OIL & GAS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K..
AQ
03/19Extraction Oil & Gas Launches Inaugural Environmental Social Governance Repor..
GL
03/12EXTRACTION OIL & GAS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITI..
AQ
03/06EXTRACTION OIL & GAS : Announces Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2019 Results
AQ
03/05EXTRACTION OIL & GAS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulati..
AQ
03/05EXTRACTION OIL & GAS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form..
AQ
03/05EXTRACTION OIL & GAS : Announces Management Transition and Appoints Tom Tyree as..
AQ
03/05Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. Announces Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2019 Result..
GL
01/30Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. Schedules Fourth-Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 829 M
EBIT 2020 -65,3 M
Net income 2020 -123 M
Debt 2020 1 511 M
Yield 2020 33,6%
P/E ratio 2020 -0,38x
P/E ratio 2021 -0,31x
EV / Sales2020 1,88x
EV / Sales2021 2,34x
Capitalization 49,5 M
Chart EXTRACTION OIL & GAS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXTRACTION OIL & GAS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 0,67  $
Last Close Price 0,36  $
Spread / Highest target 456%
Spread / Average Target 86,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -100%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Matthew R. Owens President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas B. Tyree Executive Chairman
John S. Gaensbauer Director
Peter August Leidel Independent Director
Marvin M. Chronister Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EXTRACTION OIL & GAS, INC.-83.05%58
CNOOC LIMITED5.58%46 828
CONOCOPHILLIPS-54.45%33 167
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-58.69%20 907
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-54.17%16 037
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY-55.23%11 625
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group