EXTREME NETWORKS, INC

(EXTR)
Extreme : Announces Upcoming Financial Conference Schedule

08/19/2019 | 08:06am EDT

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Extreme Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXTR), a software-driven networking company, today announced its upcoming conference schedule for September:

  • D.A. Davidson 18th Annual Technology Conference
    Stan Kovler, Executive Director, Investor Relations and Strategic Development
    New York, NY
    Wednesday, September 4, 2019
    Available for one-on-one meetings throughout the day 
  • Citi 2019 Global Technology Conference
    Ed Meyercord, President & CEO
    New York, NY
    Thursday, September 5, 2019
    11:45 AM EDT presentation and available for one-on-one meetings throughout the day 
  • Dougherty & Company 2019 Institutional Investor Conference
    Rémi Thomas, CFO
    Minneapolis, MN
    Thursday, September 5, 2019
    Available for one-on-one meetings throughout the day

Extreme Networks Logo (PRNewsFoto/Extreme Networks) (PRNewsFoto/Extreme Networks) (PRNewsfoto/Extreme Networks, Inc.)

Live webcasts from the Citi 2019 Global Technology Conference will be accessible under Events & Presentations on the Investor Relations section of the Extreme Networks' website at http://investor.extremenetworks.com and will be archived for 90 days following the live presentation.

About Extreme Networks:
Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) delivers software-driven solutions from the enterprise edge to the cloud that are agile, adaptive, and secure to enable digital transformation. Our 100% in-sourced services and support are number one in the industry. Even with 50,000 customers globally, including half of the Fortune 50 and some of the world's leading names in business, hospitality, retail, transportation and logistics, education, government, healthcare and manufacturing, we remain nimble and responsive to ensure customer and partner success. We call this Customer-Driven Networking™. Founded in 1996, Extreme is headquartered in San Jose, California. For more information, visit Extreme's website or call 1-888-257-3000.

Extreme Networks, and the Extreme Networks logo are either trademarks or registered trademarks of Extreme Networks, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Investor Relations Contacts:




Stan Kovler

Executive Director, Investor Relations and

Strategic Development

Extreme Networks
919-595-4196
skovler@extremenetworks.com  

Jean Marie Young

The Piacente Group, Inc

212-481-2050 ext. 402

extreme@tpg-ir.com  

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/extreme-networks-announces-upcoming-financial-conference-schedule-300903231.html

SOURCE Extreme Networks, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
